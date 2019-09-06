Andreescu focused on US Open final after ‘crazy’ year

Little-known Canadian set for Flushing Meadows showdown with Serena Williams

Updated: about an hour ago

 

Bianca Andreescu reflected on a “crazy” year as she prepared to face Serena Williams in the US Open final.

Just 12 months ago Andreescu lost in the first round of qualifying at Flushing Meadows and was ranked 208 in the world.

Even ESPN pundit Pam Shriver admitted “I don’t think I’d heard of you” as she greeted the 19-year-old on court following her semi-final win over Belinda Bencic.

But Andreescu, still ranked a lowly 152 at the start of the year, has now joined Shriver and Venus Williams as the only women to make the final on their main draw debut.

“Had someone told me last year that I’d be in this final I don’t think I would have believed them,” said the Canadian, seeded 15th.

“I was ranked, like, outside 150, I think. It’s just crazy what a year can do.

“In fact, if someone would have said that a couple weeks ago, I think I would have believed them.

“I’ve always wanted to play Serena. I remember always telling my team I wanted to play her right before she retires.

I fought really hard to get to this point, so I really think I deserve to be in the finals on Saturday

“I’m really looking forward to it. She’s an amazing champion on and off the court. It’s going to be fun.

“I’ve always dreamt of this moment ever since I was a little kid. But I don’t think many people would have actually thought that it would become a reality.

“I fought really hard to get to this point, so I really think I deserve to be in the finals on Saturday.

“I watched her win most of her grand slam titles. She’s fighting for her 24th on Saturday. I’m sure she’s going to bring her ‘A’ game.

“I’m going to try to bring my ‘A’ game, too. Hopefully, I guess, may the best player win.”

Williams steamrollered Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-1 to reach her fourth major final since becoming a mother two years ago.

The 37-year-old lost the previous three – that acrimonious match with Naomi Osaka here last year and two Wimbledon finals – meaning she remains tantalisingly one short of Margaret Court’s record tally of 24 major titles.

Yet Williams maintains the milestone is not her motivation. “I’d definitely still be playing even if I had already passed it,” she said.

“I’ve had so many chances to pass it, but it’s cool because I’m playing in an era, or five eras, with so many amazing players.

“If you look at the span of the career, the players I’ve played, it’s amazing that I was able to get this many.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.