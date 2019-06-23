All you need to know about Monday’s third round qualifier draw

This weekend’s eight qualifier winners will all go into Monday morning’s draw for the third round of the football qualifiers.

The draw will be broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio 1 just after 8.30am and on RTÉ News Now.

The four winners from round three will play the four provincial losers for the remaining spots in the Super 8s.

On Saturday Armagh pulled off the shock of the second round with a convincing win over last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan, Tyrone and Mayo got back to winning ways and Laois edged Derry. There were expected wins too for Clare, Westmeath and Kildare, while on Sunday Offaly beat Sligo in a high scoring encounter.

The first team drawn out on Monday will have home advantage, although any Division Three or Four team will have home advantage when playing a team from the top two divisions. So that applies for Laois, Offaly and Westmeath.

Laois and Westmeath can’t be drawn together as they already met in the Leinster championship. The fixture details will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon with the four matches scheduled for next weekend and all are to be decided on the day.

Qualifier draw round three: Clare, Offaly, Kildare, Laois, Westmeath, Tyrone, Mayo and Armagh