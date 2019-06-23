Offaly into third round of qualifiers for first time since 2010

John Maughan’s side continue to show signs of improvement with comfortable Sligo win

Niall McNamee scored two goals as Offaly eased past Sligo. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Niall McNamee scored two goals as Offaly eased past Sligo. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

Offaly 3-17 Sligo 0-15

Offaly’s season of improvement and progress continued in O’Connor Park on Sunday as they reached the third round of the qualifiers for the first time since 2010 after an easy win over Sligo.

Offaly produced a mixed bag at times but an 11 point win could not be quibbled with and overall, it was a very satisfactory day at the office.

It provided clear evidence of the improvement that has been made with John Maughan at the helm and Offaly were delighted to get a third game in the qualifiers with the possibility of more.

They hit the ground running here and laid a powerful foundation in the first quarter. With the wind at their back, goals from Niall McNamee and Shane Horan saw Offaly 2-3 to 0-2 to the good after 13 minutes. However, they had their worst spell in the second quarter, losing their intensity and drive.

It allowed Sligo to creep back into it and Paddy Dunican had to make an excellent 20th minute save from Paddy O’Connor to keep the winners in the driving seat. At half-time, Offaly led by 2-8 to 0-9 and the game was far from over.

In the second half however, Offaly wasted no time in putting their opponents to bed. Niall McNamee punched a goal four minutes after the restart and three more points on the trot put Offaly 3-11 to 0-9 ahead, with Sligo getting their first second half point from sub Barry Gorman in the 53rd minute.

It was all fairly routine from here on as Sligo looked like a beaten team. They did get four points on the trot to reduce the deficit to 3-13 to 0-14 with five minutes left but Offaly finished well, kicking three of the last four points while Barry Gorman was red carded in injury time.

Offaly: P Dunican (0-3, two frees, one 45); D Hogan, E Rigney, D Dempsey (0-1); C Donohoe, J Moloney, N Darby (0-1); E Carroll (0-1), P Cunningham (0-1); S Horan (1-1), A Sullivan (0-1), C Mangan (0-2); B Allen (0-4, one free), N McNamee (2-2, one free), R McNamee. Subs: M Abbott for R McNamee (50 min), P McConway for Sullivan (62), J O’Connor for Mangan (64), S Tierney for N McNamee (68), C Horan for Hogan (70), N Bracken for Horan (72).

Sligo: E Killgannon; K McKenna, P Laffey, K Cawley; G O’Kelly-Lynch, D Cummins (0-2), P McNamara; A McIntyre, P Kilcoyne (0-1); M Gordon, P O’Connor (0-2), N Mullen; S Carrabine (0-2, two frees), N Murphy (0-4, one free), P Hughes (0-2). Subs: N Ewing for McKenna (Black card, 9 min), B Gorman (0-1) for Gordon (41), J Carr for O’Kelly-Lynch (50), L Nicholson for McNamara (56), D Quinn (0-1) for O’Connor (61), B McGowan for Carrabine (72).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.