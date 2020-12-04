All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Mayo v Tipperary – team news, throw-in time and TV details

David Power opts to stay with the same team that won the Munster final

Conor Sweeney will captain Tipperary for the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Mayo. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Mayo v Tipperary

Throw-in: 3.30pm, Sunday. Venue: Croke Park. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 3pm. On TV: Live on RTÉ2 and Sky Sports Mix. Referee: David Gough (Meath).

Tipperary manager David Power gives a vote of confidence to the side that won the Munster football title for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo. It is the county’s first semi-final as provincial champions since 1935 when they were lost narrowly to eventual winners Cavan. The side will be captained by Conor Sweeney and features Colin O’Riordan, who plays in the AFL with the Sydney Swans but who has been given permission by the club to play for his county.

Tipperary: 1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash); 2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), 3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), 4. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan); 5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 6. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), 7. Robbie Kiely (Barryroe); 8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina), 9. Liam Casey (Cahir); 10. Colin O’Riordan (Killea), 11. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), 12. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials); 13. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), 14. Conor Sweeney (capt; Ballyporeen), 15. Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: 6. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials), 17. Tadhg Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers), 18. Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 19. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), 20. Pádraic Looram (Clonmel Commercials), 21. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), 22. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), 23. Philip Austin (Borrisokane), 24. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), 25. Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 26. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers).

Mayo team to be announced...

