Trump says Hamas has until Sunday to agree to peace plan or face ‘hell’

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike near the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 2nd. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/ EPA

Hamas is seeking more time to consider a US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan despite US president Donald Trump’s demands that it agree by Sunday evening or face “hell like no one has ever seen before”.

A senior Hamas official acknowledged pressure from Washington to reply quickly but noted that “core issues remain unresolved,” Saudi news channel Al Hadath reported on Friday.

On Friday, Mr Trump said in a social media post that an agreement must be reached by 6pm on Sunday, Washington DC time (11pm Irish time).

“If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” Mr Trump said, in a social media post on Friday afternoon.

The US president’s 20-point framework to end the war – which has already been accepted by Israel – calls for Hamas to disarm and have no future role in governing Gaza.

The London-based Arabic newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Hamas and the other Palestinian factions are facing a dilemma regarding their response.

Hamas sources told the newspaper the movement will not reject the plan entirely, but rather consider partial acceptance with modifications – a “yes, but” answer – mainly on issues related to hostage release, Israeli withdrawal and security arrangements.

Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have been holding talks with Hamas leaders in Doha about the plan, reportedly exerting pressure for a response that will lead to an end to the war. They want Hamas to show flexibility and limit its objections.

According to Arab diplomatic sources, the three countries are working to prevent Hamas from rejecting the initiative outright, a move they believe would trigger harsher Israeli military action and deepen the humanitarian crisis.

Donald Trump: 'If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.' Photograph: Leon Neal/ PA Wire

However, Hamas’s de facto leader in the Gaza Strip has already indicated to mediators that he rejects Mr Trump’s plan.

The BBC reported that Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who formerly commanded Hamas’s Gaza City brigade, believes the plan was designed to end Hamas, whether or not it backs the proposal, and therefore the group was ready to keep fighting.

Discussions between Hamas and the other factions aimed at formulating a unified Palestinian position are expected to conclude within days, and an official response will then be delivered to mediators.

Hamas realises that agreeing to the plan means surrendering their only bargaining chip, the 48 Israeli hostages (20 of whom are believed to be alive), within 72 hours and relying on Washington to ensure a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas’s greatest fear was always that the Israel would renew attacks once the hostages were released, even if there were international guarantees in place to thwart such a scenario.

Throughout the war, campaigners in Israel for the release of the hostages have urged their government to accept any deal that brings the hostages home, arguing, that if need be, Israel will find an excuse afterwards to renew hostilities. Hamas is attentive to these voices, which fuel their mistrust over Israeli intentions.

Also ominous from the Hamas perspective is that the Trump plan has no timetable for implementation nor a concrete programme for reconstruction.

Hamas is also reportedly insisting on distinguishing between defensive and offensive weapons, referring to the clause in the agreement that calls for it to disarm.

Hamas official Mohammed Mardawi warned that Mr Trump’s proposal seeks to halt growing international momentum and recognition of Palestinian statehood, and the concessions offered instead are superficial and without guarantees.

According to some commentators, Mr Trump’s pressure for a speedy response is connected to his belief that a Gaza ceasefire may put him in contention for the Nobel peace prize and the Nobel committee will announce its decision on October 10th.