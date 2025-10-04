Improved Leinster fall to South African opposition again as Bulls win in Pretoria

URC: Bulls 39 Leinster 31

Despite producing a vastly-improved performance, Leinster ultimately fell to a second consecutive United Rugby Championship defeat on South African soil against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Playing in a repeat of the URC final at Croke Park on June 14th, defending champions Leinster were hoping to bounce back from a heavy 35-0 defeat to the Stormers at DHL Stadium eight days earlier. The Irish province did recover from a 12-point interval deficit to lead on a couple of occasions in the second period, but the Bulls finished strongly on their home patch in Pretoria to eventually register a maximum return of five points.

There was only four minutes gone on the clock when the Bulls broke the deadlock in this tension-filled game – Sebastian de Klerk gathering possession ahead of opposition winger Andrew Osborne to touch down off a crossfield kick from outhalf Keagan Johannes.

The Bulls had showcased their attacking flair in a 53-40 opening round success over Ospreys and after bursting through the heart of the Leinster defence, de Klerk turned provider for outside centre David Kriel to race over the line for a 16th-minute try.

Yet Leinster finally opened their account for the new campaign with a Sam Prendergast penalty on the stroke of 20 minutes and even though flanker Will Connors was subsequently sinbinned for a high tackle of Bulls’ JJ Theron, the eastern province registered a converted try from Thomas Clarkson in his absence.

While this brought Leinster very much into the reckoning, Bulls openside Mpilo Gumede dotted down in first half stoppage-time to supplement five points from the boot of Johannes.

This ensured the Bulls had established a 22-10 cushion in time for the break, but Leo Cullen’s men impressively turned the table on their Pretoria counterparts upon the resumption.

Capitalising on approach work from Luke McGrath and Prendergast, Hugh Cooney finished off an enterprising attack for a 44th minute try. Prendergast was on hand to supply the extras to this score and he did likewise moments later when Alex Soroka and Tommy O’Brien combined for the latter to make his way over the Bulls whitewash.

Ryan Baird of Leinster is tackled. Photograph: Steve Haag Sports/Christiaan Kotze/Inpho

This edged Leinster in front for the very time in the contest and their opponents breathed a sigh of relief when Ryan Baird lost control of the ball as he attempted to burst over for another five-pointer on 55 minutes.

In the wake of this let-off, Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann introduced Willie Le Roux off the bench and the two-time World Cup winner with South Africa rounded off a move that he had originally instigated for a bonus point try in the 58th minute.

This helped the Bulls to squeeze back in front, but a Leinster side that were now attacking with great confidence bagged a fourth try of their own inside the final-quarter when the prolific Scott Penny applied the finishing touches to a set-piece move.

A Prendergast conversion had Leinster four points in front (31-27) with just over 13 minutes remaining and within sight of a memorable victory in the southern hemisphere. Yet much like in the latter stages of the opening half, the Bulls discovered an extra gear to eventually see off the challenge of their rivals.

Courtesy of tries from Stravino Jacobs and David Kriel in the 69th and 78th minutes – as well as a conversion from Kriel – Leinster were suddenly eight points adrift with time running out.

Prendergast did have an opportunity to claim two points for the visitors when they were awarded a penalty straight from the restart after Kriel’s try, but after his long-distance effort floated past the target, they had to settle for a single losing bonus point.

Scorers – Bulls: D Kriel 2 tries, 1 con, S de Klerk, M Gumede, W Le Roux, S Jacobs try each, K Johannes pen, 2 cons. Leinster: T Clarkson, H Cooney, T O’Brien, S Penny try each, S Prendergast pen, 4 cons.

BULLS: D Williams; S de Klerk, D Kriel, H Vorster, S Jacobs; K Johannes, E Papier; G Steenkamp, J Grobbelaar, M Smith; NJ van Rensburg, JF van Heerden; M Coetzee, M Gumede, JJ Theron. Replacements: N Xaba for Theron, 30-35 mins; Z Burger for Papier, 32 mins; J Else for Grobbelaar, 53 mins; A Tshakweni for Steenkamp, F Klopper for Smith, W Le Roux for Johannes, all 57 mins; Grobbelaar for Else, 60 mins; S Manjezi for van Heerden, 62 mins; N Xaba for Coetzee, 63 mins; S Gans for Vorster, 77 mins.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, H Cooney, R Henshaw, A Osborne; S Prendergast, L McGrath; P McCarthy, G McCarthy, T Clarkson; B Deeny, R Baird; A Soroka, W Connors, M Deegan.

Replacements: J Culhane for Soroka, 9-13 mins; D Mangan for Deeny, 45 mins; J Boyle for P McCarthy, 46 mins; J McKee for G McCarthy, S Penny for Connors, R Slimani for Clarkson, all 60 mins; F Gunne for McGrath, 62 mins; J Culhane for Soroka, 67 mins; C Frawley for Osborne, 70 mins.

Referee: A Jones (WRU).