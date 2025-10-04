GAA special congress: Clock hooter to continue to operate in football matches

The clock-hooter will continue to operate in football matches. At Saturday’s special congress in Croke Park, the provision, which proved at times contentious during the season, had been considered the one proposal of the Football Review Committee, vulnerable to rejection.

Galway chair Paul Bellew indicated that his county had been “70 to 80 per cent opposed” to the measure. Kildare’s Larry Curtin also queried the introduction of the clock at club level.

In the event, the approval of delegates was more sparing, at 67-33, than any other of the motions passed, which all came in at more than 90 per cent.

GAA president Jarlath Burns thanked FRC chair Jim Gavin and the committee members for their hard work, which has transformed the game. Gavin, the Fianna Fáil candidate for presidency, made an appearance in the hall but played no part in the presentation of the motions before heading off to Malahide to resume campaigning.

The FRC motions were taken in blocks. A minimum of 60 per cent was needed to accept the proposals into rule.

Motions 1-5, includes a penalty of a free, against any players breaching the starting positions at the new one-on-one throw-ins at the start of the match: Passed, 98-2. Kickouts, motions 6-12, confirming with a minor tweak the requirement for the ball to travel 40 metres, which has created significantly more contests at centrefield. Passed 98-2. Goalkeepers, motions 14-16, including the provision curtailing passes back. Passed 96-4 The 4x3 rule, requiring teams to keep four players back and three up front, which has freed up forwards and revived man-to-man defending. Passed 96-4. The mark, allowing clean possession to any player catching the ball from a kickout. Passed 95-5. Scoring, which includes an amendment dropping the facility by which defenders, especially goalkeepers, can annul a two-pointer even if kicked from outside the 40-metre arc by touching the ball in flight and reducing the score’s value to a point. Passed 96-4. Delay fouling, punishing attempts to hold up play by committing fouls. Passed 93-7. Solo and go, one of the standout innovations, which allows a player play on immediately after being fouled. Passed 96-4. The addition of a black card infraction of “denying a goalscoring opportunity by pulling an opponents’ jersey”. Passed 93-7. Fouls, allowing a player move a free back to outside the 40-metre arc even though the free was awarded inside. Passed 98-2. Advantage, allowing a referee to exercise discretion on how long an advantage lasts. Passed 96-4. Dissent, a crucial provision, enabling referees to move a free forward 50 metres for any back chat. Passed 93-7. Captains are the only players allowed to talk to the referee. Passed 98-2. Pitch markings were approved, including those for a halfway line, 40-metre arc. Passed 97-3. The public clock-hooter. Passed 67-33. Line umpires and sideline officials, revising their responsibilities. Passed 95-5. Crossing a line, penalties for encroaching. Passed 95-5.

At the start of the session, the top table successfully navigated a change to Rule 3.38, governing the supply of playing gear and equipment. The rule will now stipulate that these materials must be officially licensed by the GAA. This is to bring the association into line with EU competition law.

An identical motion was withdrawn at last February’s annual congress after protests from the floor despite dire warnings that failure to change the rule could expose the association to significant fines.

According to director general Tom Ryan, the association is now “coming at it from a different angle”. A case initiated in 2024 alleged abuse “of dominant position and anticompetitive practice” and although it didn’t proceed, the GAA received legal advice that the rule needed to change, as there was no derogation available.

Since last February, a further legal challenge has been lodged.

Dónal Marah, the GAA’s partnerships manager, argued that there was a danger of “running foul” of EU competition law.

The proposal was accepted by 92 per cent of delegates.

President Jarlath Burns announced that he was establishing a broadcast group to advise on the contracting of the media rights for club championships. He told congress that some counties have been conducting separate deals and refusing TG4 access to matches.

Although according to Burns, TG4 have been “wonderful partner over the past 25 years” and had been understanding of individual counties’ circumstances. Now, however, the station was anxious to assert its rights and the president reminded delegates that the association “could not sell its rights, twice”.

He concluded that it wasn’t his intention to scold congress on the matter but to initiate a process of tidying up the issues involved.