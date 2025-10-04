Kerry town that banned disposable coffee cups sees project falter amid Government U-turn

The so-called 'latte levy', a 20 cent charge at the till, was intended to encourage people to carry reusable cups instead of using disposable ones.

An award-winning initiative by the town that banned disposable coffee cups has all but collapsed after a Government U-turn on supporting legislation.

The Killarney Coffee Cup Project has lost all of its participating cafes, with just a few hotels and clubs carrying on.

Even the founder cafe has gone back to offering paper cups.

“It’s very difficult to swallow,” said Killian Treacy of Luna cafe.

“I don’t want to be doing it but when you have 20 customers a day coming to the till and turning around because they can get a paper cup next door ...”

Two fledgling projects in Rush and Malahide in Dublin, inspired by Killarney, are now also in doubt.

The Killarney project began in 2023 amid Government plans to introduce a levy on single use beverage cups.

A group of Killarney businesses decided to go a step further and ban disposable cups completely, charging customers €2 for a reusable cup which they could repeatedly exchange for a clean cup or return for their money back.

Around 50 businesses took part, avoiding 1.5 million disposable cups in 18 months, and the scheme won several national sustainability awards.

However, Mr Treacy said a small group of independent cafes could not sustain momentum without national policy behind them.

“It needed a national policy for the big retailers to come on board but they never did and now we know there is no latte levy coming.”

The Department of Climate, Environment and Energy said a levy was still possible but rather than ask customers to pay it at the till, it would be imposed on cup producers or retailers who could then pass the cost on to customers.

“The Department has recently commissioned an update to the regulatory impact analysis which will explore the potential impacts of the revised collection model,” it said.

Mr Treacy said anything other than a point of sale levy would not work.

“If you levy businesses, whether you pass it on or not, it kind of washes through the system.

“It’s more between the eyes if there is a 20 cent charge every time a customer buys a coffee in a disposable cup. That’s habit-changing.

“You take your reusable shopping bag with you because you don’t want to pay for a plastic bag each time. We wanted that to happen with coffee cups.”

Environmental group, Voice Ireland, is working with retailers in Rush and Malahide but said the project was struggling there.

“We are deeply disappointed for Killian and everyone in Killarney who worked so hard to make their project succeed, and for the countless volunteers across the country who are left picking up the litter of discarded coffee cups,” said Lyndsey O’Connell, communications director.

“Unless Government acts and implements the levy, well-intentioned community projects will continue to falter, and millions of cups will keep going to landfill and incineration unnecessarily.”

Conor Horgan of Irish Business Against Litter which supported the latte levy said its abandonment was “shameful”.

“In the absence of a national policy, those individual schemes [such as Killarney] aren’t sustainable,” he said.

“Money talks and if we had a 20 cent levy on a single use cup, I think that would make a difference especially for people where buying a coffee is part of their daily regime.”

Mr Treacy said some regular customers still carried reusable cups.

“They made the change and they’re not going back so it’s not all doom and gloom. It shows people will get behind change when they’re encouraged.”