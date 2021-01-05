GAA says no intercounty training in January due to rising Covid-19 cases

The GAA has confirmed there will be no team training allowed for intercounty sides until at least February.

County sides were due to return to collective training on January 15th, but this has been ruled out due to rising cases of Covid-19 nationwide.

GAA director general Tom Ryan has written to county secretaries confirming the decision, which will hold until at least January 31st, while the Government’s Level 5 restrictions are in place.

Club and county gyms must also remain closed, and the letter states: “Breaches of any of the above provisions will be dealt with under Rule 7.2 (e) of the officials guide.”

The letter continues: “As you are aware the current Level 5 restrictions in the South will run until January 31 at which point the GAA will review the current situation and any further advice in this context will be provided,” Ryan’s letter adds.

“Finally, it is important to note that outdoor gatherings on GAA property are not permitted – the only current exemption to this is for walkways (which may stay open for use by the community with social distancing in place) and for clubs registered for the ‘Ireland Lights Up’ walking initiative.

“I fully appreciate the frustrations these additional restrictions may place on our inter-county players and management teams.

“However, the safety of everyone in the game and indeed the broader community has to be our primary focus.

“It has never been more important for our players, coaches and officials to follow both the Government guidelines and our own provisions around training.”

The 2021 Allianz Leagues are set to get underway on the weekend of February 27th-28th - Tuesday’s announcement could mean that start date is delayed.