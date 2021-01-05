Mayo’s Tom Parsons announces intercounty retirement

Midfielder Tom Parsons has become the latest Mayo player to depart, after he announced his retirement from intercounty football on Tuesday.

33-year-old Parsons made his senior debut against Derry in 2008, and went on to make 84 appearances for the county - his last coming against Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Parsons won three Connacht titles with Mayo and represented Ireland during the 2008 International Rules series.

The Charlestown Sarsfields clubman also fought back from a serious knee injury he sustained against Galway in the summer of 2018 which ruled him out of action for a year.

On his decision to retire, Parsons said: “Today, it’s time to say good-bye and announce my retirement from Mayo football. Since 2008, it has been a privilege to play for Mayo and our amazing Gaelic games. It has been a journey that has filled my life with joy, passion, some-heartache, resilience and meaning. An experience that I’ll cherish forever.

“To teammates past & present, it’s been an honour to battle alongside you, your never give-in attitude for our county and the game is infectious – all I can say is Respect.

“To the GAA community, county boards, coaches, management and backroom teams, thank you for every ounce of support and encouragement along the way, you give so much for the development of others, that’s is what life is all about.”

Meanwhile Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt said: “On behalf of Mayo GAA I would like to thank Tom for his outstanding commitment and service to Mayo GAA.

“Tom was an outstanding underage player for his club Charlestown Sarsfields’ and followed these very high standards up when he progressed to inter-county football. It is an absolute testimony to Tom that despite significant injury problems and career related travels his commitment never diminished.

“His absolute defiance and dogged determination to return to play from his knee injury in 2018 inspired so many and showed to all the character of the man.

“His off field career achievements and progression to act as Chairpersonship of the GPA further indicates his ability and I have no doubt that Tom will continue to assist the association in the coming years.”

Parsons follows another Mayo stalwart out of the door, following goalkeeper David Clark’e retirement on Monday.