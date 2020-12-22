Kerry secure eighth straight Munster minor title as they see off Clare

Kerry 2-14 Clare 1-7

Kerry secured their eight Munster minor football championship in a row and their 50th ever title thanks to a 10-point win over Clare at LIT Gaelic Grounds on Tuesday evening.

Cillian Burke gave James Costello’s side an ideal start with the first point of the game after just 25 seconds.

Two early Clare wides followed before Keith Evans linked up well with Darragh O’Sullivan to raise the green flag with just six minutes on the clock.

Clare failed to score from play in the first quarter but three Diarmuid Fahy frees kept Dermot Coughlan’s charges within touching distance

A point pointed separated the sides as Kerry led 1-1 to 0-3 at the first-half water break.

Kerry’s Keith Evans scores a goal despite the attempts of Fionn Kelleher of Clare to block. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Clare captain Brendan Rouine grabbed his side’s first point from play in the 19th minute.

But Kerry finished the half with 1-2 without response, the goal coming from Cian McMahon.

A dominant second-half display, combined with a scoreless 20 minutes for the Banner, delivered Kerry their eighth consecutive Munster title.

The Kingdom scored seven unanswered points in a row but Craig Riordan found the net to give Clare a mere consolation with 10 minutes remaining.

And further points from substitute Ruairí Burns and McMahon ensured a comfortable 10-point win for the reigning champions as Kerry advanced to the All-Ireland semi-final.

KERRY: S Broderick; C O’Donoghue, J Nagle, D O’Callaghan; P O’Leary (0-2), A Heinrich, C Burke (0-2); O Maunsell (capt) (0-1), C Ó Connaill (0-1); K Evans (1-2), W Shine, T O’Donnell; C McMahon (1-2, one free), A O’Shea, D O’Sullivan (0-2, one free)

Subs: M O Connell (0-1) for W Shine, J Kissane for A O’Shea ( both 44 mins), R Burns (0-1) for D O’Sullivan (49), J McElligott for C O’Donoghue (52), D Fleming for P O’Leary (59).

CLARE: T Collins; M O’Loughlin, F Guinnane, D Rouine; O Cunningham, F Kelleher, J Guyler; B Rouine (capt) (0-2), B McNamara; D O’Brien, C McGroary, D Nagle; E Killeen, C Riordan (1-1, one free), D Fahy (0-3, three frees).

Subs: M Nash (0-1) for O Cunningham (47mins), S McMahon for D Nagle, D Lohan for D Rouine (both 55).

Referee: Jonathan Hayes (Limerick)