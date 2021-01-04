Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke retires after 20 years

Veteran Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke has announced his retirement from intercounty football after 20 years spent with the county.

37-year-old Clarke made 133 appearances for the Mayo senior team - including 56 in the Championship - after making his debut against Kildare in 2002.

The Ballina Stephenites clubman won eight provincial titles with Mayo, as well as two All Stars and an All-Ireland club title in 2005.

Clarke’s final appearance for the county was December’s All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin, and on his retirement, he said: “Today I have decided it is the right time for me to step away from Mayo Senior Football team. I have lived my dream and taken so much from the experience.

“I want to thank all of my past managers, coaches, medical staff and county board officials, from when I was U16, minor, U21 and senior. I’d like to give a special mention to my goalkeeper coaches Eugene Lavin, Peter Burke and Tom Higgins who helped bring out the best in me.”

Meanwhile Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt said: “ On behalf of Mayo GAA I would like to thank David for his outstanding dedication and performances with Mayo GAA over the last 20 years. The platform for the consistency and longevity of David’s career has been delivered by so many countless unseen hours of hard work and dedication.

“As part of his journey he has also dealt with serious injuries and it is a testimony to his character to not only to have returned to play from these but to deliver the performances of the highest standard. Whether it be a training session, club game or an intercounty championship match David has always applied that same dedicated, meticulous approach and one for which we in Mayo GAA are very grateful for.”