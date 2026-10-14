Eoin Kennedy’s talent has been no secret in Cuala for quite a while now

Cuala’s Eoin Kennedy at a media event on Tuesday in advance of Sunday's Dublin Club SFC final against Castleknock in Parnell Park. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Eoin Kennedy’s football career is having a moment. At 26 he has become something of an overnight success after making a Dublin breakthrough this season, but his talent has been no secret in Cuala for many years now.

In fact, Kennedy has already etched his name in the club’s annals as the man who scored the winning point in their first, and still only, Dublin Senior Football Championship final victory.

Cuala will on Sunday contest their third Dublin SFC final, having lost to Parnells ind 1988 and overcome Kilmacud Crokes in 2024. They will meet a Castleknock side appearing in only their second final, having lost to St Vincent’s in 2016.

The historic 2024 triumph was achieved by a single point, with Kennedy fisting over the winning score deep in injury-time, his 65th-minute effort sealing a famous victory for the Dalkey outfit.

He can justifiably dine out on that score for the rest of his days. Yet among the experimental rules currently being trialled in the third-level leagues is a ban on fisted points. Unsurprisingly, Kennedy is having none of it.

“Keep them in, keep them in,” he smiles.

“I think a fisted point is a skill in itself at times. [Banning fisted points] probably promotes more goal-taking because in certain circumstances as a spectator you want to see someone roof the ball when they’re through on goal, but the fisted point has its place as well.”

Kennedy found a place for himself in the Dublin team this year. Despite having not played underage for the Dubs beyond under-16 level, a decade later he earned a senior call-up from Ger Brennan and effectively became a mainstay in the side.

After impressing during the O’Byrne Cup, Kennedy was handed his competitive debut in Dublin’s National League opener against Donegal at Croke Park in late January.

Dublin's Eoin Kennedy and Michael Langan of Donegal in the All-Ireland SFC Round 3 match in Croke Park on June 21st. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The versatile defender subsequently featured in all eight of Dublin’s championship games. He started in six of those fixtures, including the All-Ireland quarter- and semi-final.

“The season probably exceeded expectations in terms of I didn’t expect to be brought into the Dublin panel,” says Kennedy.

“[Playing for Dublin] probably wasn’t really on the radar. Getting in for a Dublin trial was cool, being brought in further was cool and staying on the panel was cool.

“I was a bit older when I got my first run-out playing competitively for Dublin, so that was a massive privilege. Being in a set-up like that, you definitely improve physically and skillwise, and your football smarts improve tenfold.”

It came as little surprise to his Cuala team-mates, though, that he held his own at the top level – he was voted the club’s senior footballer of the year in 2025.

[ History-making Cuala crowned All-Ireland club senior football champions: As it happenedOpens in new window ]

Still, Kennedy would be lying if he claimed to be a bastion of calmness taking to the field for his league debut against Donegal.

“My heart rate probably had me as dead at one stage,” he laughs.

“You’re representing Dublin in Croke Park, which is a childhood dream. It is a step up and I don’t think I played the best that day. I lasted about 45 minutes and I was blowing afterwards. But as I said it’s just a privilege to play for Dublin.”

Then again, playing for the county runs in the family. Michael Fitzsimons, the Cuala full back and one of the most decorated players in the history of the game with nine senior intercounty All-Ireland medals, is his cousin.

Cuala's Michael Fitzsimons and Thomas Canavan of Errigal Ciaran at the All-Ireland club SFC final in Croke Park in January 2025. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

“When you look at his career, he’s still performing at such a high level and it genuinely doesn’t make sense how he keeps doing it. Long may it continue,” says Kennedy.

“He’s been a massive inspiration to me and a huge help in terms of football knowledge. His understanding of the game is second to none, and you can always go to him with questions. All he wants to talk about is football.”

But around the parish right now the talk is of both football and hurling. For the first time ever, the club will contest both senior county finals in the same season.

There are four dual players across the two panels – Eoghan O’Callaghan, Conor Groarke, Jamie Conroy and Michael Conroy.

And Kennedy was in Parnell Park last weekend to support the club’s hurlers.

“There’s been so much excitement around the club the last month and hopefully it continues,” he adds.

“It’s such a huge opportunity [on Sunday]. You never know how often these chances will come around, especially when the championship is so competitive.

“We’ve worked hard to get here. We know how good Castleknock are, their transition and kick-passing are excellent, so we’ll have to be at our best.”

– Kennedy was speaking in advance of Sunday’s PTSB Dublin SFC final between Cuala and Castleknock at Parnell Park, 4.15pm.