Rob Finnerty leads the way as Galway ease past Kildare

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1: Galway 3-21 (3-4-13) Kildare 0-17 (0-4-9)

Galway safely advanced to Round 2A of the All-Ireland title race with a 13-point win over Kildare in Salthill.

Rob Finnerty led the way with 1-9 from play in a superb display of shooting as the Tribesmen bounced back from their Connacht final defeat to Roscommon.

Kildare won the toss and opted to play with the wind in the opening half but went in trailing 2-8 to 0-12 at the break.

Finnerty was in superb form, kicking 0-5 from play in the opening half, getting Galway off the mark with a point off his right boot before kicking the rest with his stronger left side.

A two-pointer from Brian McLoughlin got Kildare moving but they were hit with a big blow after five minutes when Matthew Tierney fisted home a goal after a good build-up involving Finnerty and Paul Conroy.

That was only Galway’s second ever goal in six championship meetings against Kildare – the other coming from manager Padráic Joyce in the 1998 All-Ireland final – but they got another one midway through the half.

A superb ball out of defence from Conroy after a good turnover from Cian Hernon and Seán Kelly sent Dylan McHugh away. His probing ball sent Céin D’Arcy through the middle and he finished powerfully to the net to lead 2-4 to 0-5 after 17 minutes.

Kildare remained in contention by landing four of five two-pointer attempts. Alex Beirne got a couple of them and Darragh Kirwan also hit the range to trail by two at the interval.

Kildare, back in the All-Ireland series for the first time in three years, needed a big start to the second half but last year’s Tailteann Cup champions were hit with a pair of two-pointers from Galway.

Finnerty got the first and then Shane Walsh, who had kicked a two-point free in the opening half, landed a superb effort from the left.

McLoughlin and Kirwan responded for Kildare but Galway, after drafting Damien Comer into their attack, pushed on and Finnerty finished another good move by fisting to the net after being set up by Walsh and Conroy to extend the lead to 3-13 to 0-14 after 54 minutes.

There was no way back for Kildare from there as Galway eased their way to a 13 points victory.

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J Glynn, C Hernon, L Slike; D McHugh, J Daly, S Kelly; P Conroy (0-0-1), J Maher (0-0-1); C D’Arcy (1-0-0), C Mulhern, C McDaid (0-0-2); R Finnerty (1-2-5), M Tierney (1-0-0), S Walsh (0-2-2, 1tpf, 1f). Subs: D Comer (0-0-1) for Mulhern (45 mins), S Ó Maoilchiaráin for Hernon (55), S McGrath (0-0-1) for Tierney (60), D McGlinchey for Conroy (64), B Cogger for McDaid (66).

KILDARE: E Sheehan; R Burke, M Dempsey, H O’Neill; J McGrath, E Lawlor, B Byrne; K Feely (0-0-1), B Gibbons; B McLoughlin (0-1-1), A Beirne (0-2-1, 1f), C Dalton (0-0-1); B Loakman (0-0-1), D Kirwan (0-1-1), E Cully. Subs: J Harris for Lawlor (21 mins), D Swords (0-0-1) for Cully (27), J Robinson (0-0-2) for Loakman (51), T Gill for McGrath (55), S Doran for O’Neill (68).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).