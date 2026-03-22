LGFA round-up: Cork and Galway to contest Division One final

Cork and Galway will contest the 2026 National League Division One final on Saturday, April 11th.

Both sides were promoted last year and will now aim for top-flight silverware.

Cork booked their spot in the decider with a 4-8 to 2-12 home victory over Meath on Saturday, as Galway got the better of relegation-haunted Dublin by 3-13 to 1-13.

Two goals from Katie Quirke and one apiece from Aine Terry O’Sullivan and Aimee Corcoran paved the way for Cork who will hope to get revenge on a Galway side who defeated them in the Division Two decider last year.

Kate Slevin, Kate Thompson and Leanne Coen found the net for Galway in the opening half to lead by 3-5 to 0-6 at the interval and they held off a Dublin rally after the break in Tuam Stadium.

Armagh eased their relegation concerns with a 1-13 to 2-8 win over Kerry in Silverbridge with Blaithin Mackin getting the goal in the opening half to lead by 1-6 to 1-2 at the break.

Siofra O’Shea scored 2-2 for the reigning National Football League champions but it wasn’t enough to secure victory.

Áine O’Neill struck a late goal as Waterford fought from behind to claim a share of the spoils with Kildare on a 2-10 to 1-13 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Cavan will contest the Division Two final, which will also take place on Saturday, April 11th, after they secured promotion to the top flight for the first time in history when they defeated Tyrone by 1-10 to 1-6 with Keri McCormack getting their goal.

In Division Three, Louth booked their place in the final on Sunday April 12th with a 1-14 to 1-8 win over Roscommon, while the remaining slot will be taken by Antrim or Down, who meet next Sunday in Round 7. Limerick have been relegated and either Clare or Laois will join them after next week’s games.

And in Division Four, Offaly will meet Carlow next Sunday in the Division Four semi-final after their 3-18 to 2-12 win over Longford.

Results

NFL Division One

Armagh 1-13 Kerry 2-08

Cork 4-8 Meath 2-12

Galway 3-13 Dublin 1-13

Waterford 2-10 Kildare 1-13

NFL Division Two

Monaghan 4-14 Wexford 1-9

Cavan 1-10 Tyrone 1-6

Mayo 6-10 Westmeath 1-14

Tipperary 0-7 Donegal 0-6

NFL Division Three

Antrim 2-8 Laois 0-12

Down 1-11 Limerick 1-5

Fermanagh 2-15 Clare 1-10

Louth 1-14 Roscommon 1-8

NFL Division Four

Offaly 3-18 Longford 2-12