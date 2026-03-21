Limerick fall asleep at the wheel and just hold off Galway in frantic endgame

Limerick’s Cathal O'Neill scores his side's first goal despite the attempt of Cillian Trayers of Galway during the National Hurling League Division 1A game at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

NHL Division 1A: Limerick 2-27 Galway 0-31

Who knows? When Limerick went 11 points clear in the first minute of the second half the game was devoid of everything that makes a story: tension, a plot, mystery. About 40 minutes later, though, the team that are favourites to sweep the boards this year were clinging to the cliff’s edge with Galway stamping on their fingers.

By the final minute of stoppage time, nothing had been settled. Cathal Mannion’s shot for goal from a free was blocked by Kyle Hayes in a frenzied Limerick goalmouth and when Brian Concannon seized on the rebound Will O’Donoghue put himself in the path of the shot.

The siege resumed from the resultant 65, with Limerick bodies blockading the large parallelogram and the ball repelled by sheer weight of numbers. When the ball went dead for the last time Limerick had secured their passage to the league final against Cork in a fortnight.

It was an extraordinary end to a bamboozling second half. Limerick seemed to fall asleep at the wheel, and by the time they woke up they were sliding towards the ditch. In an 11 minute spell in the middle of the second half Galway outscored Limerick by 0-8 to 0-1 and there was a stunning transfer of energy from green to maroon.

Galway made three substitutions at half-time and another early in the second half and all of them made an impact. The outstanding Darragh Neary, Colm Molloy and Brian Concannon scored six points from play between them, but nobody did more to change the momentum of the game than Jason Rabbitte, Galway’s hugely exciting young full forward.

Just like in the second half of the league game against Cork a few weeks ago, Rabbitte drifted to a position just behind the Galway half-forward line, and from there he orchestrated the attack. He scored three terrific second-half points, to add to one he scored early in the game, but his fingerprints were on a handful of other scores. Limerick didn’t have an answer.

Limerick’s Seán Finn challenges Galway's Jason Rabbitt at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Having been swamped in the middle third for much of the first half, Galway established a foothold in that area of the field and ran at Limerick. Cork have demonstrated repeatedly in the last couple of the years that the Limerick defence is not nearly as resistant to pace as it used to be and once Galway opened up running channels, Limerick suffered.

Galway brought the deficit down to two points with three minutes of normal time remaining and then were hit by a sucker punch. Adam English’s long shot struck an upright and Aaron Gillane pounced on the rebound to flash the ball to the net.

Galway’s response though was deeply impressive, reeling off the next three points to put the game back in the melting pot. In the middle of that surge Darach Fahy made a point-blank save from Donncha Ó Dálaigh when the Limerick sub was clean through.

At the height of their powers Limerick’s reputation was founded on ruthlessness and clinical finishing, but both of those qualities were absent here to various degrees. They didn’t shoot their first wide of the second half until the 63rd minute, but that was partly because they weren’t getting shots away at their usual machine-gun rate. It took them 25 minutes to rack up just six points.

At half-time this turn of events was unimaginable, even though Galway had made a blistering start, finding the target with their first five shots. Rabbitte scored the pick of them, catching a high ball over his marker’s head and dispatching it over the bar from 40 yards.

They led 0-5 to 0-1 after just five minutes and for a while they looked lively and uninhibited all over the field. But then their productivity collapsed. After their early burst, Galway scored just once in the next 19 minutes, by which time Limerick had taken a grip on the game. Galway were squeezed on their own puck-outs and coughed up three points in quick succession from turnovers in their own half.

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane celebrates with goalscorer Cathal O'Neill. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The most expensive turnover of the half, though, led to Limerick’s first goal. Cianan Fahy attempted a low percentage sideline cut into the middle of the field that was picked off by the outstanding Cathal O’Neill. With 50 metres of open field in front of him, the Limerick wing forward galloped into a shooting position and found the corner of the net.

That put Limerick 1-11 to 0-7 in front, and they stretched further ahead to lead by 1-16 to 0-9 at the break. They were still 11 points clear seven minutes into the second half, but the tide gradually turned and Limerick spent the final quarter living on scraps.

Does this say more about Galway or Limerick? The league refuses to answer those questions.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, D Lanigan, B Nash; D Byrnes, W O’Donoghue, K Hayes; A English (0-4), C Lynch; G Hegarty (0-3), A O’Connor (0-5, 3f), C O’Neill (1-6); A Gillane (1-4), S O’Brien, D Reidy (0-2).

Subs: D Ó Dálaigh (0-2) for O’Brien h-t; Hurley (0-1) for Lynch (40-43 mins, blood sub); H Flanagan for Hegarty (55); M Casey for Nash (62); P O’Donovan for O’Connor (64); C Coughlan for Byrnes (69).

GALWAY: D Fahy; J Ryan, C Trayers, D Morrissey; R Glennon (0-1), P Mannion (0-1), C Fahy; TJ Brennan, C Daniels; T Monaghan (0-2), C Mannion (0-4), T Killeen (0-1); C Whelan (0-2), J Rabbitte (0-4), A Niland (0-10, 8f).

Subs: S Morgan for Morrissey, D Neary (0-3) for Fahy, C Molloy (0-2) for Brennan (all h-t); B Concannon (0-1) for Monaghan (47 mins); S Linnane for Glennon (66).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin).