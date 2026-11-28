Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino and Bruno Fernandes react during the Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford. Photograph: Kate McShane/Getty Images

Premier League: Manchester United 0 Brentford 4 [Wilson 19, 32; Ajer 82; Schade 90+1]

Utter despair for Mauricio Pochettino’s new Manchester United project; sheer deserving delight for Brentford who ended an 89-year wait to win here.

Keith Andrews’s team made history for the club because they were ruthless – Callum Wilson’s double preying on the latest Senne Lammens, Lisandro Martínez and Harry Maguire errors and sending them on their way to a memorable triumph.

For United, it was the latest in a sorry catalogue of horror-shows, from front to back. To paraphrase the famous cricket aphorism: Pochettino’s team can’t attack, can’t defend, and the midfield is a liability too.

With a high five for Fred the Red and a Stretford End showing a: “Welcome Poch, Keep Our Home Not Our Owners” banner in the Newton Heath green and gold (to further make the point), Pochettino’s first home match began with a bounce and ended abysmally.

His men are rooted in 19th place and if Crystal Palace beat Hull on Sunday, Pochettino’s team will be bottom. They have now gone 10 games without a league win, their longest winless top-flight sequence since the 11-game run of November 1989 to February 1990.

Further gloom can be found in Diogo Dalot’s hapless inability when rising to head late on, the ball going to Kristoffer Ajer, who lashed home for Brentford’s 82nd-minute third. Then, Kevin Schade’s added-time fourth, Dalot this time keeping the German onside.

Wilson’s goals arrived in the opening half, making United the first team in Premier League history to concede two in six consecutive periods. And this was the Bees’ first away victory of the season in the competition.

When Ajer netted, Jason Wilcox, the director of football, and his chief executive, Omar Berrada, were again heckled by furious home fans. “You’re going down with the City” sang the travelling number and, who knows, they may be correct.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews reacts as Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the match at Old Trafford. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

In both halves Brentford struggled, at first, to stem the red wave that came at them. Joshua Zirkzee showed deft touches, though when Youri Tielemans slipped him in the strike went into Caoimhín Kelleher’s gloves.

Amad Diallo had a handball shout for a penalty turned down and Patrick Dorgu headed wide, a little after Maguire’s header pinged off Brentford’s bar.

The Bees soaked this up, then struck. This was admirable from Wilson, poor from Maguire and Lammens. Wilson skipped away from the former like a spring lamb, then beat the latter with a 20-yard shot that was fierce but right at the goalkeeper so, for a second consecutive match, he was at fault for a goal.

How would United respond? By conceding again, of course, as, for an eighth time in the past 10 matches, they fell two behind. This, once more, was cute from Andrews’s unit, amateur from Pochettino’s. Mikkel Damsgaard fed Dango Ouattara whose cross went through Maguire’s legs, Wilson registering this time by sliding the ball under Lammens’s body.

The visitors entered the interval cock-a-hoop and Pochettino did what he had to: try to pull the contest from the fire. Martínez, caught the wrong side of Ouattara for Wilson’s second, was hooked for Luke Shaw, as was Diallo for Bryan Mbeumo, who began the second half by crashing an effort off a Bees defender.

Dorgu twice saw Kelleher keep attempts out and, just after the hour, Pochettino replaced Zirkzee with Matheus Cunha. In added time the Brazilian could not find a gaping goal – so typical of this United iteration.

Brentford had arrived in fine mood after Monday’s 4-0 dismantling of Everton. They ended to the sound of their delirious fans regaling them with bursts of: “We want five, we want five.”

The home faithful greeted the final whistle with boos and jeers and Pochettino appeared a man in a waking nightmare – which this is for all at United. – Guardian