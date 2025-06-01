Conor Doherty’s last-gasp point earns Derry a draw in thriller against Galway

Derry's Conor Glass attempts to block Galway's Paul Conroy during the All-Ireland SFC match at Celtic Park in Derry. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC: Derry 2-20 Galway 4-14

A last kick of the game by Derry’s Conor Doherty, pointing to level a pulsating contest at Celtic Park, left both Galway and Derry with skin still in this season’s All-Ireland Championship.

Doherty’s equaliser came seconds after a dramatic late Matthew Tierney goal which appeared to have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for Padraic Joyce’s side, who had trailed for most of a relentlessly end-to-end game that Derry, marginally, threatened a surprise win.

The lack of jeopardy argument, with only four teams ultimately discarded after the group stages, was clearly undermined in the anxious run up to yet another key ‘group of death’ clash at Celtic Park.

The confidence and swagger of winning a fourth Connacht title in a row was quickly followed by that sobering defeat at Pearse Stadium at the hands of a rejuvenated Dublin side.

Derry, and they are probably sick to the teeth of hearing this, haven’t won a league or championship game in 70 minutes since defeating Westmeath in June 2024. Defeat last time out at the hands of All-Ireland champions Armagh had left the Oakleafers, like opponents Galway, with precariously little room for error.

Recent championship history against the Tribesmen, of course, does not read kindly for Derry supporters. Galway’s last four All-Ireland appearances have come off the back of wins over the Ulster side en route to Croke Park finals.

All of which brought us to Celtic Park with two sides hovering ominously over the trapdoor.

Backed by a breeze wafting in from the Brandywell end of the pitch, Derry ran in two to the good at the break. In fairness to Paddy Tally’s beleaguered team, they more than played their part in a tightly contested, physical and, at times, breathtaking first half.

Sam O’Neill, a late change to the Galway line-up, opened the afternoon’s scoring as the sunny spells and bursts of rain left the pitch and ball slippery and treacherous.

A trademark Brendan Rogers two pointer accounted for the home side’s opening points before further white flags from go-to men Shane McGuigan and Conor Glass handed the home side a 0-4 to 0-2 lead after 11 minutes.

A scrappy Rob Finnerty goal dramatically swung the pendulum in Galway’s favour before Derry regained the initiative when Glass palmed home Derry’s goal, courtesy of a 40-yard Diarmuid Baker run.

Supporters brave the wet weather at Celtic Park. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Back to back two pointers from first Paul Cassidy, and then McGuigan, further underlined Derry’s early dominance as they moved into a 1-8 to 1-2 lead.

Galway responded in fine style, notching the next four scores without reply, including a brace of points from Finnerty and a classy Shane Walsh goal in the 21st minute.

But once again, and with the scores now level, Derry fought back. Two points from Ciarán McFaul and one from Niall Loughlin handed the home side a three-point cushion before Matthew Thompson’s second point of the half left the Tribesmen trailing 1-11 to 2-6 at half-time.

John Maher’s point opened up the second-half scoring before Derry took complete control of the third quarter, nailing an unanswered 1-4. Glass’s 45 was the highlight of their points before Loughlin palmed home Derry’s second goal in the 49th minute to give his side a 2-15 to 2-7 lead.

A fine two pointer from impact sub Peter Cooke represented Galway’s swift response before points from Paul Cassidy and the lively Lachlan Murray stretched the Derry lead to eight points in the 55th minute.

But with the gun to their heads, Galway took control at kick-out time and gradually began to reduce the deficit.

Tierney’s 61st-minute goal, Galway’s third, left the Connacht side trailing to 2-18 to 3-12 with eight minutes to go.

A rusty Damien Comer, who had been introduced in the 50th minute, converted a 68th-minute free as Galway refused to bend

And trailing by two with less than a minute to go until hooter time, Tierney’s second goal appeared to have handed his side a back from the dead victory, as they took the lead, 4-14 to 2-19.

But Derry would have the last say, working their way back up the pitch to see Conor Doherty restore parity on the scoreboard and bring a fine game to a fitting conclusion.

DERRY: B McKinless; D Baker, E McEvoy, P McGurk; C Doherty (0-0-1), P McGrogan, D Higgins; C Glass (1-0-3, 1f), B Rogers (0-1-1); E Doherty, P Cassidy (0-1-1), C McFaul (0-0-1); S McGuigan (0-1-2, 1f), N Loughlin (1-0-2), N Toner (0-0-1, f).

Subs: L Murray (0-0-2) for E Doherty (43 mins); R Forbes for P McGurk (56); A Tohill for N Loughlin (59); E Doherty for N Toner (62).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, S Mulkerrin, J Glynn; D McHugh, S Kelly (0-0-1), L Silke; P Conroy (0-0-1), J Maher (0-0-1); M Thompson (0-0-2), C McDaid, S O’Neill (0-0-1); M Tierney (2-0-0), R Finnerty (1-0-3, 1f), S Walsh (1-0-1, 1f).

Subs: C Darcy (0-0-1) for S O’Neill (18 mins); P Cooke (0-1-0) for P Conroy, D Comer (0-0-1, f) for C McDaid (both 49); J Daly for S Walsh (59); K Molloy for D McHugh (64); J Heaney for S Mulkerrin (66).

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).