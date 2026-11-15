Salthill-Knocknacarra overthrow St Brigid’s to set up Connacht decider against Castlebar Mitchels

Salthill-Knocknacarra advanced to their first Connacht senior club football final in 21 years after a dramatic 0-14 to 1-10 over reigning provincial champions St Brigid’s at Pearse Stadium.

The Galway champions had two primary heroes come the full-time whistle: Mark Mannion and Ruairi Lavelle. Wing-back Mannion went forward to put them ahead for the first time since the third minute when he landed an outstanding two-pointer from the right wing in the 63rd minute.

There was still time for one final attack by the Roscommon champions when they were awarded a free on the 45 out on the right wing as the clock ticked into the fifth minute of added time.

Their goalkeeper Conor Carroll stepped forward and hit a superb shot into the teeth of the wind, but while it had the distance, it came back off the right post and into the hands of sub Paul McGrath.

His low shot in a crowded goalmouth was saved by goalkeeper Ruairi Lavelle before Mayo referee Paul Lydon, who contributed enormously to a fine contest, blew for full-time. The result put Salthill-Knocknacarra through to the Connacht final for the first time since they defeated St Brigid’s in 2005 before going on to win the All-Ireland title.

It was a turnaround for Lavelle, a former senior intercounty goalkeeper, after his short kickout was intercepted by Conor Hand, leading to the only goal of the game.

Galway manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice watches on during the Connacht semi-final between Salthill-Knocknacarra and St Brigid's. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

The score helped St Brigid’s to a 1-7 to 0-4 lead at the break, but Salthill-Knocknacarra fought back in the second half, with Galway captain John Maher super in the middle of the field. Still, they didn’t manage to pull level until Rob Finnerty lobbed over his fourth point after 56 minutes.

St Brigid’s – All-Ireland finalists last season – hit back, and Ben O’Carroll edged them in front with a free from the right.

But then Mannion stepped forward for his superb two-pointer and Lavelle produced his heroics at the back to see them set up a Connacht final showdown with Castlebar Mitchels in two weeks’ time.

The Mayo champions advanced to their ninth Connacht final with a 1-22 to 1-9 win over Fulham Irish at McGovern Park in Ruislip.

Castlebar seemed poised for an easy win when they opened up a 0-9 to 0-0 lead after 25 minutes, but the London champions found three points before the break, followed by a goal after the restart from Niall O’Leary to threaten a shock win.

But the Mayo men didn’t panic, responding with 1-8 to no reply. Neil Douglas hit 1-3 after coming on, as Bob Tuohy, Ben Joyce and Paddy Durcan led the way to see their side advance.

Results

Fulham Irish 1-9 Castlebar Mitchels 1-22

Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-14 St Brigid’s 1-10