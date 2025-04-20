Galway too good for Roscommon as they look to secure fourth Connacht title on the spin

Cillian McDaid of Galway in action during the Connacht SFC semi-final against Roscommon at Pearse Stadium. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Connacht SFC semi-final: Galway 1-24 Roscommon 0-18

Rob Finnerty’s eight-point haul ensured Galway remain on track for a fourth Connacht title on the bounce as they put Roscommon to the sword in unusually benign conditions at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

The gulf between the teams was reflected on the scoreboard as Pádraic Joyce’s men set up another provincial meeting against Mayo in Castlebar in a fortnight’s time.

For Roscommon, it was a poor performance in keeping with their finish to Division Two, and although three two-pointers in the second half just about kept them in touch, they never looked likely to reel in the Tribesmen’s eight-point half-time buffer.

Midfield dominance was also pivotal to Galway’s success. Apart from ruling the skies, Paul Conroy and John Maher kicked seven points between them, while Cein D’Arcy made some spectacular catches to keep the home side on the front foot in the second half.

READ MORE

Galway were in the box seat at half time. With Finnerty and Matthew Tierney leading the line, the home side always looked capable of opening up a Roscommon defence that afforded their direct opponents far too much acreage.

Consequently, Galway turned water into wine, thanks to a couple of two pointers from play by the excellent Paul Conroy and a two-point free by Tierney. An 18th-minute goal by the latter swung the pendulum decisively in his side’s favour after the sides were deadlocked after 17 minutes.

A free by Finnerty, who was winning his battle with Niall Higgins, handed Galway an early advantage. But there were signs of hope from a Roscommon perspective when wing back Colm Neary finished off a patient move with a point.

Cillian McDaid and Conroy added to Galway’s tally, the latter bisecting the posts from the right wing after being set up by Finnerty.

Ciaráin Murtagh grabbed a much-needed free for Roscommon before his brother Diarmuid missed a presentable goal chance. At the other end, Finnerty blasted over the crossbar after Maher and McDaid opened up the Roscommon defence.

Galway's Seán Kelly in action during the game against Roscommon. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

But a mark by Ruaidhrí Fallon was followed by a Diarmuid Murtagh free to leave the sides on level terms, 0-4 apiece, after 17 minutes.

At that point, Galway decided to apply the afterburners. A minute later, Seán Kelly fisted an effort against the post. The ball broke kindly for Tierney who didn’t need a second invitation to find the corner of the net.

A delightful pass by Conroy allowed Finnerty convert a mark before the Oughterard player converted the first two-point free of the afternoon after a needless push by Ultan Harney into the back of D’Arcy.

Ben O’Carroll responded for the Rossies but Conroy’s first two-pointer left seven points between the teams, 1-9 to 0-5, after 25 minutes.

Galway responded to a Diarmuid Murtagh free with a Maher fisted point. O’Carroll then benefited from a scrap for possession to grab his second point of the half but a wonderfully-worked two-pointer for Conroy on the hooter left Galway 1-12 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

With whatever breeze there was behind them after the break, there was a feeling that Roscommon, who introduced Keith Doyle and Daire Cregg at the break, needed to take more risks. But that left them vulnerable at the back, and Galway, especially Finnerty, reaped a rich harvest from the generous space afforded to them.

Two rapid-fire scores from Finnerty signalled the Tribesmen’s intent before Ciaráin Murtagh kicked the Rossies’ first two-pointer of the contest.

McDaid added to Galway’s tally before a two-pointer from the left by Diarmuid Murtagh was followed by a Ciaráin Murtagh point to leave six between them, 1-15 to 0-12.

But that’s as close as Roscommon got as Galway were always able to keep the scoreboard ticking over at their leisure, with Maher, McDaid, Dylan McHugh (two), Finnerty (four) and Liam Silke finding the target.

Donie Smith’s delightful two-pointer was a rare highlight for Roscommon, and while O’Carroll, Shane Killoran, Diarmuid Murtagh (free) and Senan Lambe added to Davy Burke’s side’s tally, the gap between the teams at the final whistle was an accurate reflection on the trajectory of the contest.

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; D McHugh (0-0-2), S Kelly, L Silke (0-0-1); P Conroy (0-2-1), J Maher (0-0-2); M Tierney (1-1-1, 1 tpf, 1m), C McDaid (0-0-3), C D’Arcy; M Thompson, R Finnerty (0-0-8, 2f), S Mulkerrin.

Subs: D Comer for Kelly (56 mins); D O’Flaherty for McDaid (59); C Sweeney for McHugh (63); T Culhane for Finnerty, S O’Neill for Thompson (both 66).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; P Frost, D Murray, N Higgins; R Fallon (0-0-1, m), B Stack, C Neary (0-0-1); E Nolan, S Cunnane; U Harney, E Smith, C Murtagh (0-1-2); D Murtagh (0-1-3), B O’Carroll (0-0-3), C McKeon.

Subs: S Killoran for McKeon (temp 10-15 mins); K Doyle for Higgins, D Cregg for Harney (both h-t); D Smith (0-1-0) for McKeon (43); C Cox for E Smith (50); S Killoran (0-0-1) for Nolan (temp 56-70); S Lambe (0-0-1) for Neary (62).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).