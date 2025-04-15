Inside Gaelic Games: The weekly GAA newsletter from The Irish Times

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter

We’re delighted to announce the launch of Inside Gaelic Games, our weekly GAA newsletter.

Sign up to follow all of the action from the Football and Hurling Championships with our team of writers, including Malachy Clerkin, Seán Moran, Denis Walsh, Gordon Manning and Ian O’Riordan.

The newsletter contains exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else on The Irish Times as well as a selection of our best GAA articles during the week.

To receive the email, sign up using the button at the top of this article or on our newsletters page.