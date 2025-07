Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Golf

There are five “majors” in women’s professional golf. After the first three of 2025 in America, the fourth takes place this week in Evian-les-Bains, France. The Evian Championship field will, of course, include Ireland’s Leona Maguire. - Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Boxing

Katie Taylor will fight Amanda Serrano on Friday evening at New York’s Madison Square Garden. This is the third time they will meet, after the Irishwoman won two exciting and close clashes against the Puerto Rican – by split decision in 2022 in New York, and by unanimous decision last year in Arlington. - Friday, Netflix

GAA

The All-Ireland senior football semi-finals take centre-stage this weekend, of course. However, on Friday at Abbottstown, there is a major prize at stake for four other sides – New York take on Warwickshire, and Kilkenny meet London, in the All-Ireland junior football semi-finals, with the decider being played two days later – in Croke Park as a curtain-raiser to the big Meath v Donegal clash. – Friday and Sunday, TG4 YouTube

MONDAY (July 7th)

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Gold Cup Final - Midnight USA v Mexico

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 11am-10pm, Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 11.45am-1.45pm - Stage 2 Women: Giro d’Italia

CYCLING - TG4, 1pm-5.05pm, TNT Sports 1, noon-5pm - Stage 3 Tour de France

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euros - 5pm Spain v Belgium , 8pm Portugal v Italy

, 8pm GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

TUESDAY (July 8th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 11.45am-1.45pm - Stage 3 Women: Giro d’Italia

CYCLING - TG4, 12.05pm-5pm, TNT Sports 1, noon-5pm - Stage 4 Tour de France

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-8pm, Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - Women’s Euros - 5pm Germany v Denmark

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - Women’s Euros - 8pm Poland v Sweden

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup Semi-final - 8pm Fluminense v Chelsea

WEDNESDAY (July 9th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 11.45am-1.45pm - Stage 4 Women: Giro d’Italia

CYCLING - TG4, noon-5.15pm, TNT Sports 1, 11.45am-5.15pm - Stage 5 Tour de France

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 12.15pm-8pm, Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 11am Brumbies v Lions

RUGBY - RugbyPass TV - U20 World Cup - 2.30pm South Africa v Scotland , 2.30pm Wales v Spain , 5pm England v Australia , 5pm New Zealand v Ireland , 7.30pm France v Argentina , 7.30pm Georgia v Italy

, 2.30pm , 5pm , 5pm , 7.30pm , 7.30pm SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - Women’s Euros - 5pm England v Netherlands

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - 4th T20 Women: England v India

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Champions League, 1st Qualifying Rd - 7.45pm Shelbourne v Linfield

SOCCER - UTV - Women’s Euros - 8pm France v Wales

SOCCER - DAZN - Club World Cup Semi-final - 8pm PSG v Real Madrid

THURSDAY (July 10th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-7pm Scottish Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - 3rd Test, D1 Men: England v India

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 11am-5pm - LPGA The Evian Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 11.45am-1.45pm - Stage 5 Women: Giro d’Italia

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-8pm, Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

CYCLING - TG4, 1pm-5pm, TNT Sports 1, 11.15am-5pm - Stage 6 Tour de France

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - Women’s Euros – match TBC - 8pm Finland v Switzerland , 8pm Norway v Iceland

, 8pm RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Hull FC v Wakefield

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9.30pm-0.30am ISCO Championship

FRIDAY (July 11th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-7pm Scottish Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 3rd Test, D2 Men: England v India

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 11am-5pm - LPGA The Evian Championship

CYCLING - TG4, 11am-4.35pm, TNT Sports 1, 11am-4.30pm - Stage 7 Tour de France

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 11.45am-1.45pm - Stage 6 Women: Giro d’Italia

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 12.30pm-8pm, Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket

GAA - TG4 YouTube - All-Ireland JFC - 5pm New York v Warwickshire , 7pm Kilkenny v London

, 7pm SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - Women’s Euros – match TBC - 8pm Italy v Spain , 8pm Portugal v Belgium

, 8pm RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Leeds v St Helens

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 8pm Wigan v Huddersfield

ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Two, 7pm-9pm - Monaco Diamond League

ROWING - TG4, 9pm-9.30pm - Highlights Irish Championships

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9.30pm-0.30am ISCO Championship

BOXING - Netflix (time TBA) - New York Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano

SATURDAY (July 12th)

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - 4am Fiji v Scotland

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 8.05am New Zealand v France

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 9am-3pm - LPGA The Evian Championship

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10am - 3rd Test, D3 Men: England v India

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 10am-8pm Scottish Open

RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 11am AUNZ XV v Lions

TENNIS - BBC 1/2, 11am-7pm, Premier Sports 1, 11am-9pm Wimbledon (inc Women’s Singles final, circa 4pm)

(inc Women’s Singles final, circa 4pm) CYCLING - TG4, 1pm-4.45pm, TNT Sports 1, noon-4.45pm - Stage 8 Tour de France

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.10pm Newmarket

GAA - RTÉ 2 - Tailteann Cup Final - 2.30pm Kildare v Limerick

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 3pm Leigh v Hull KR , 6pm Catalans v Warrington

, 6pm RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 4.10pm South Africa v Italy

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 4.45pm-5.45pm - Stage 7 Women: Giro d’Italia

GAA - RTÉ 2 & BBC 2 - All-Ireland SFC Semi-final - 5pm Kerry v Tyrone

ROWING - TG4, 6.25pm-7pm - Highlights Irish Championships

RUGBY - Virgin Media One - 7pm Portugal v Ireland

SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s PD - 7.35pm Treaty Utd v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - Women’s Euros – match TBC - 8pm Poland v Denmark , 8pm Sweden v Germany

, 8pm RUGBY - Sky Sports Action - 8.40pm Argentina v England

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight ISCO Championship

SUNDAY (July 13th)