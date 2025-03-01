Cavan take late win over Down to keep promotion hopes alive

NFL, Division 2: Cavan 1-20 Down 1-18

Cavan picked up a third successive win in Division 2, coming from a point down late on to overhaul Down and keep their promotion hopes alive.

A monster two-pointer from Gearoid McKiernan was crucial as Cavan did just about enough in a brilliant contest which could have gone either way.

It was cruel on Down, who were in the driving seat and were aggrieved to see a shot from Pat Havern waved wide late on, with manager Conor Laverty making his feelings known to referee James Molloy at the final whistle.

Cavan led by 0-12 to 1-6 at the end of a thoroughly engaging first half. The home side started well and eased into a three-point lead with points from Cian Madden, Ciaran Brady and debutant Barry Donnelly.

The lively Ceilum Doherty opened Down’s account and although Oisin Brady fired Cavan back into the lead, the visitors levelled on the quarter-hour when they tore through the heart of the Cavan defence and Danny Magill offloaded to Miceál Rooney, who finished superbly to the net.

Goalkeeper Gary O’Rourke (‘45) and Oisin Brady, whose pace caused Down problems, both registered but Down again responded through Oisin Savage (free) and Danny Magill. Cavan kept their noses in front, with Oisin Kiernan, Cormac O’Reilly and McKiernan (mark) rattling off the final three points of the first half which, in the end, would prove crucial.

Down were better on the resumption; Danny Magill and Oisin Brady trading scores before Havern landed a two-pointer, Ronan Burns knocked over a 45 and Daniel Guinness nudged the Mourne men in front for the first time on 43 minutes.

An Oisin Savage free made it 1-12 to 0-13, Cavan needed a big response and got it when Padraig Faulkner sent a bullet to the bottom corner of the net. A Savage free tied it and there was very little between them from there to the long whistle.

It was, by now, end to end. Odhran Murdock fired over for Down but man-of-the-match McKiernan, with a 50-metre two-pointer, re-energised Cavan.

Ryan McEvoy tied the game but a pair of Oisin Brady frees saw Cavan home with two to spare.

CAVAN: G O’Rourke (0-0-1; 1′45); N Carolan, B O’Connell, J McLoughlin; P Faulkner (1-0-0), C Brady (0-0-1), L Fortune; J Smith, C Madden (0-0-2); G Smith, B Donnelly (0-0-2), O Kiernan (0-0-2); C O’Reilly (0-0-1), G McKiernan (0-1-3; 1f, 1tp), O Brady (0-0-6, 3f).

Subs: D Lovett for O’Reilly (45 mins), Conor Madden for Cian Madden (52), K Clarke for O’Connell (59), S McEvoy for Donnelly (69).

DOWN: R Burns (0-0-1; 1 ’45); P Fegan, P Laverty, C Doherty (0-0-1); R Magill, D Guinness (0-0-2), P McCarthy; M Rooney (1-0-1), R McEvoy (0-0-1); D Magill (0-0-2), O Murdock (0-0-1), J Guinness (0-0-1); O Savage (0-0-3f), P Havern (0-1-3; 2f, 1 tp), C McCrickard.

Subs: E Branagan for R Magill, A McClement for McCrickard (both h-t), C Francis for Guinness (52 mins), A Crimmins for D Magill (59), D Scullion for Savage (66).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).