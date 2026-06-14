Woman fears drug dealers could arrive at her house over partner’s potential narcotics debt

Various applications were made to the Dublin District family court regarding domestic situations.

A woman has said she lives in fear that her partner will acquire a drug debt, bringing dealers “knocking on my door”.

She told the Dublin District Family Court on Friday that her partner had developed drug and alcohol addiction and had been in and out of rehab several times.

She said she was “concerned about his drug use and scared he’s going to harm me or my child” as he had physically abused her before, while in a period of addiction, resulting in his imprisonment.

“I’m very worried he will have a drug debt and there will be drug dealers knocking on my door,” said the woman.

She added that he was associated with a “hardened criminal” and had recently threatened to smash her belongings, including her work laptop.

Judge Gerard Furlong said he had “grave concerns” about the situation and did not feel a protection order would be sufficient, instead granting the woman an interim barring order until the case could be heard later this month.

Separately, a woman was granted an interim protection order against her former partner after she told the court he had been physically abusive towards her, including driving over her foot with his motorbike.

Addressing the district family court, the woman said her former partner of 10 years had “significant addiction issues” mostly with alcohol, as well as cocaine.

He had on several occasions been aggressive towards her in front of her children, she told the court, including “pushing me over and boxing me in the head”.

The woman told the court her former partner “drinks and drives regularly” and she worried “all the time that he will crash, hurting himself or others, to the point I offer to drop him to the pub and pick him up myself”.

On one occasion, she had met her former partner to discuss parenting their young child. They met at a park where “he started his motorbike, revved it and drove it over my foot”, she told the court.

The judge granted the woman an interim protection order, covering her and all of her children until the case is heard later this year in the Dublin District , Court.

He also granted an interim protection order on behalf of a woman whose former female partner had been causing her “fear and anxiety” after occasions of verbal abuse and bullying, which led her to self-harm.

The woman said her former partner had called her “hundreds of times” since their relationship ended.

The other party had also sought an order against her and the judge said he would grant an interim protection order until both parties could answer each other’s allegations at the upcoming hearing.