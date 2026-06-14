UK intercepts Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in English Channel

British armed forces have intercepted a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel.
The vessel Smyrtos was boarded by Royal Marine commandos and specially trained law enforcement officers on Sunday, Britain’s ministry of defence said in a statement.
The vessel will be held and monitored off the south coast of England as investigations continue, the statement said, adding that enforcement action in Britain’s territorial waters was carried out in accordance with domestic and international law.
British prime minister Keir Starmer said he had directed the interception.
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“This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin’s war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide,” Starmer said in a post on X.
British defence secretary Dan Jarvis said: “Russia relies on its shadow fleet to fund their conflict in Ukraine and our interdiction delivers a blow to Putin’s illegal war.” – Reuters