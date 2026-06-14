UK intercepts Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in English Channel

A vessel in the English Channel. A Russian oil tanker was boarded by British commandos on Sunday. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/File/PA

British armed forces ‌have intercepted a Russian shadow fleet oil ​tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel.

The vessel Smyrtos was boarded by ​Royal Marine commandos and specially trained law enforcement ⁠officers on Sunday, ‌Britain’s ‌ministry ​of defence said in a statement.

The vessel will ⁠be ​held and monitored ​off the south coast of England as investigations ‌continue, the statement said, ​adding that enforcement action in Britain’s ⁠territorial waters ⁠was ​carried out in accordance with domestic and international law.

British prime minister Keir Starmer said he had directed the interception.

“This successful operation delivers yet ‌another blow to Russia ⁠and reminds those fueling Putin’s war in Ukraine that ‌we will not let them hide,” Starmer ​said in a post ​on X.

British defence secretary Dan Jarvis said: “Russia relies on its shadow fleet to fund their conflict in Ukraine and our interdiction delivers a blow to Putin’s illegal war.” – Reuters