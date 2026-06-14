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Are you familiar with the Scottish expression “tatties o’wer the side”? Roughly, it means a calamitous event, and after some of the World Cup agony Scotland have endured down the years, some of us were anticipating their tatties going o’wer the side against Haiti. But they didn’t, they stayed on board, John McGinn’s deflected 28th-minute effort the only goal of the game, giving Scotland their first World Cup win in 36 years.

It was a nervy one, though, not least when Frantzdy Pierrot came within millimetres of equalising for Haiti with a header, Scotland’s performance leaving Pat Nevin concluding on the BBC that no one in the tournament will be left quaking in their boots at the prospect of playing them. But look, a win’s a win and they’re top of their group.

That’s because Brazil and Morocco drew 1-1 in New Jersey, Brazil coming from behind after Ismael Saibari’s classy finish gave Morocco the lead on 21 minutes. It was Vinicius Junior who rescued them with a mighty fine 32nd-minute equaliser, thereby saving them from losing their opening game of a World Cup for the first time since 1934. They looked decidedly ordinary, though.

Earlier, Switzerland somehow avoided beating Qatar, despite dominating the game, the dreary enough contest leaving James McClean, on punditry duty with RTÉ, to reveal after that “we were sitting here looking forward to the final whistle”. It finished 1-1, Qatar equalising in injury time having trailed to a first-half penalty.

Australia, meanwhile, produced a highly impressive display in Vancouver to beat Turkey 2-0 with a goal in each half from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach had a competitive debut to remember for the Australians, making eight saves and topping it all with a clean sheet.

Results: Group B: Qatar 1 (Muheim og 90+4), Switzerland (Embolo (17 pen). Group C: Brazil 1 (Vinícius Júnior 32), Morocco 1 (Saibari 21); Haiti 0, Scotland 1 (McGinn 28). Group D: Australia 2 (Irankunda 27, Metcalfe 75), Turkey 0.

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Scotland lead through John McGinn, whose shot takes a deflection to beat Johny Placide in Haiti goal



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/8l60dUuqzx — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 14, 2026

Goal of the day: When your nation’s wait for a World Cup win lasts 13,147 days, then the goal that ends the lengthy drought must surely be picked out as the score of the day? Take a bow John McGinn. It was only this week that the man who gave him his senior debut in football, Danny Lennon, reminisced fondly about the first time he saw McGinn play. “Who is this wee scrawny guy that looks like a meatball,” he asked. The meatball is now a national hero.

Scotland's John McGinn scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group C match against Haiti at the Boston Stadium, Foxborough. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

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Full-Time Qatar 1-1 Switzerland: Qatar grab their first ever World Cup point with an added-time equaliser from Boualem Khoukhi



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/6voxUsoDQh — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 13, 2026

Moment of the day: No one looked more stunned than Qatar’s Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui when his side earned a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in San Francisco with a 94th-minute equaliser. It had looked like a peach of a header from Boualem Khoukhi, but it turned out that it was actually an own goal from Miro Muheim. No matter, there ended Qatar’s wait for their first ever point at the World Cup.

Picture of the day:

A Scotland fan watching the World Cup game against Haiti at OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Watching the agony Scotland fans endured watching Scotland against Haiti would get you thinking: maybe we’re as well off not being in this World Cup? As uninvolved observers, we’re spared all that nerve-shredding.

Question of the day: Which former clubmate of Séamus Coleman won the Golden Boot, with six goals, at the 2014 World Cup? (Answer below).

Thoughts and prayers : Go to any Bostonians who’ve had members of the Tartan Army arrive in the early hours at their Airbnb across the road.

In the dead of night the Scots arrived at the Airbnb across the street. Decked out and playing the pipes at 6:30 am. So it begins… pic.twitter.com/LczU1loVXp — Mike Morrison (@MDMorrison82) June 11, 2026

Coming up today: Group E: Germany v Curacao (RTÉ 2 and UTV, 6pm). Group F: Netherlands v Japan (RTÉ 2 and UTV, 9pm). In the wee hours – Group E: Ivory Coast v Ecuador (RTÉ 2 and BBC1, midnight). Group F: Sweden v Tunisia (RTÉ 2 and UTV, 3am).

Elsewhere in sport : No doubting the result of the day in the football championship, Cork producing a stunner of a win in Ballybofey when they came from seven points down against Donegal. Monaghan blew Roscommon away, Kerry did the same to Kildare, but it was a whole lot tighter between Derry and Meath at Celtic Park. In athletics, Ian O’Riordan reflects on the life of Ciarán Ó Lionáird, who died earlier this week at the age of 38, while in golf Philip Reid previews the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, which will feature brutal rough, lightning-fast greens and rowdy New Yorkers.