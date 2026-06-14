Canadian prime minister Mark Carney to return ‘home’ to Co Mayo

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney (centre left) are greeted by Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his wife Mary Martin as they arrive for a visit to Dublin Castle on Saturday. Photograph: Conor O'Mearain/PA Wire

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney will travel to the home county of his Irish grandparents on Sunday.

Carney, in Ireland for a two-day visit, will fly to Co Mayo this morning after spending Saturday in Dublin city.

It is the first bilateral visit to Ireland by a Canadian prime minister in almost 10 years, and the first ever official visit to Co Mayo.

His itinerary includes a visit with President Catherine Connolly and engagements with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Carney is the grandson of Irish emigrants who were born in Mayo and left the country more than 100 years ago for Canada.

He traces his heritage back to Aughagower and will also spend much of the day in Westport.

Martin said Carney’s grandparents, who were born in Aughagower, would be “enormously proud” that their “sacrifices and hardships paved the way for his remarkable accomplishments and achievements”.

At an event at Dublin Castle on Saturday, the Taoiseach suggested that the prime minister’s historical ties to Ireland stretch back even further.

He said that after visiting the Book of Kells in Trinity College, the two men saw a page in the Book of Armagh that linked Aughagower to the country’s patron saint.

[ Mark Carney pays tribute to John De Chastelain in Dublin lectureOpens in new window ]

Martin said: “The page opened for Tírechán’s account of St Patrick’s journey through Mayo and he visits – you won’t believe it – Aughagower before going to Croagh Patrick.

“In that paragraph, Patrick consecrates a church in that place, Aughagower, with the maiden Mathona, who’s clearly setting up, we think, a nunnery there.

“And Patrick said to the people gathered ‘there will be good bishops here, and from their seed, blessed people will come forth forever in this sea’.”

Martin went on to joke: “I knew he was a visionary, but I never quite knew that St Patrick was that visionary – and he clearly had Mark Carney in mind.”

[ Canadian prime minister Mark Carney’s grandfather’s heroics during the Civil WarOpens in new window ]

The Taoiseach also referenced the “extraordinary journey” of Carney’s grandparents in search of a better life across the Atlantic.

“They could scarcely have imagined that one day their grandson would return to Ireland as prime minister of Canada, welcomed by the people of the country they left behind.”

He told Carney that when he walks the roads his grandparents walked in Co Mayo, he would discover that “Ireland never forgets her own”.

Referencing the poem Thresholds by John O’Donohue, Carney told the same event: “My grandparents crossed their threshold in Mayo a century ago – into a life of a country that was still building itself, as Canada always has.

“And they were part of four and a half million Canadians who are the product of similar decisions.”

“Today, half a million people who travel between our countries every year cross thresholds.

“Now, there’s one other threshold that I’ll mention at which Canada, Ireland, Europe now stand – and that’s the rupture in the global system.

“From rules-based to arms-based, from right to might, from values to vanquished.

“Where will we go, and to what purpose? And I’d suggest that the thresholds that we have crossed and those before us have crossed, the shared values that have been forged in doing so, will bring us forward.”

On Saturday, the two leaders announced a new “bilateral co-operation framework” on trade and investment, life sciences, research and innovation, and security and defence. – PA