David Clifford returns with goal to put Monaghan to the sword at Clones

Allianz Football League Division 1: Monaghan: 1-12 Kerry: 3-15

A markedly improved Kerry performance, aided by the return of David and Paudie Clifford, earned Jack O’Connor’s team the first points of their Division One campaign. It made for a lively early afternoon at St Tiernach’s Park, although Clifford’s goal on 24 minutes put the result beyond any doubt.

First quarter: After a nervy, cautious opening, Kerry appear to breakthrough first on three minutes when awarded a penalty for a pull on Cillian Burke, only referee Sean Hurson then overturns after consulting with his umpire. Instead, Monaghan open the scoring on seven minutes thanks to James Irwin.

That awakens Kerry, who hit five points without reply, including two gems from Seanie O’Shea. Then come two clear goal chances – Shane Ryan saving from Ryan O’Toole, Cillian Burke fluffing his one-on-one with Darren McDonnell – before O’Toole then scores one for Monaghan, palming home from close range, Jack McCarron following up with a point from play. Monaghan 1-2, Kerry 0-5

Second quarter: Two more quick-fire points from Monaghan, including a mark from captain Kieran Duffy, has them back in front, before O’Shea and Tom O’Sullivan level things again on 24 minutes. The ever-energetic Stephen O’Hanlon scores his first point, only for but Kerry to hit straight back, Burke taking his goal chance this time, set up by Graham O’Sullivan. On 32 minutes David Clifford is called in for Ronan Buckley, then promptly gets himself booked for a late tackle. Monaghan 1-5, Kerry 1-9.

Third quarter: Clifford’s first shot, from a free, edges just wide – imagine! – so it’s Ciaran McNulty who scores the first point of the second half. Kerry promptly strike back with two more from Seanie O’Shea, in fiery form, Monaghan answering with two more of his own. Paudie Clifford marks his introduction with a point from play, Jason Foley soon adding his first, Kerry now looking more comfortable with each passage of play. Another free from O’Shea confirms as much. Monaghan 1-9, Kerry 1-14

Fourth quarter: Shaking off the last of the winter cobwebs, David Clifford breaks free in front of the Monaghan goal on 24 minutes, and shoots cleanly into the bottom left corner, and with that Kerry are cruising. McCarron claws one back for Monaghan, but then Clifford scores his first from play, and Kerry’s lead stretches out to eight points. When O’Shea’s late soaring shot ended up in the Monaghan goal it was unquestionably game over. Monaghan 1-12, Kerry 3-15

MONAGHAN: D McDonnell; R Wylie, K Lavelle, R O’Toole (1-0); K Sheridan, K Duffy (capt) (0-1, a mark), K Loughran; J Wilson, G Mohan (0-1); S O’Hanlon (0-1), C McNulty (0-1), M Hamill (0-1); D Garland, J McCarron (0-3, one free), J Irwin (0-1). Subs: S Mooney (0-2, a mark) for Garland (half-time), M McCarville (0-1) for Wilson (43 mins), A Woods for Irwin (52 mins), K O’Connell for Sheridan (56 mins), B Walker for Loughran (70 mins)

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley (0-1) D Casey (0-1), T O’Sullivan (0-2), P Murphy, G White; D O’Connor, J O’Connor; R Buckley, D Geaney, C Burke (1-0); C Geaney (0-1), S O’Shea (1-7, two frees), D Moynihan (0-1). Subs: D Clifford (1-1) for Buckley (32 mins), P Clifford (0-1) for C Geaney (half-time), T Morley for G O’Sullivan (49 mins), A Spillane for Geaney (56 mins), BD O’Sullivan for Moynihan (61 mins)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)