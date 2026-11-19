Gary Watson, chief executive of Stellanor Data Centres Group, says uncertainty is deterring high-tech investment here.

Uncertainty is deterring high-tech investment from the Republic, according to an industry pioneer whose business is eyeing expansion in Europe.

UK-based Stellanor Data Centres Group this week appointed Gary Watson, a well-known figure in the Irish technology sector, as chief executive.

The Deutsche Asset Management-backed group has €1.2 billion to fund expansion in the UK, where it currently has 11 data centres, as well as in the Nordic region and the Republic. However, while it wants to invest in Ireland, its newly appointed chief said it is holding off on its Irish plans for now.

“Right now it seems like Ireland is not investable because of the level of uncertainty,” he told The Irish Times. “Ireland has stalled. There are a lot of uncertainties around Ireland when it comes to data centres and understanding their benefits.”

The uncertainty is increasingly prompting people in the industry to question whether the Republic is the best place in which to continue their careers, he cautioned.

Watson worked in the Republic for 27 years and still lives here, commuting to his new post in London every week.

He was involved in the Global Crossing undersea cable project connecting the State with the United States and in the early phase of data centre development here.

Challenges, he said, include bottlenecks in the Irish electricity network, delays in getting connections to the national grid, a lack of clarity in policy and a negative narrative about the industry.

Watson acknowledged that the Government pledged €3.6 billion investment in the national electricity grid in Budget 2027, “but that’s not going to happen overnight; it’s going to take years”, he added.

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Most data centres here provide services to enterprise, Government and the research industry, he said, while ordinary people increasingly rely on them for everyday services.

“On the one hand, you’ve got people protesting about data centres and on the other they are using their banking apps and email,” he said.

Irish data centres now play a central role in the high-tech industry that has grown here over the last three to four decades and the jobs it supports, he said.

Watson agreed that his industry has been poor at communicating its benefits to the broader public.

He also stressed that its development needs to be sustainable, something to which he said Stellanor is committed. While working here, he supported the use of renewable electricity and battery storage to power data centres.

Stellanor will buy existing data centres and refit them, with an emphasis on sustainability. It will also build new facilities.

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The group has about 600 clients spanning governments, finance, gaming and emergency services. Currently, it is investing in the UK, where the authorities are more supportive of the industry, according to Watson.

The British government is “very engaged”, according to the Stellanor chief executive.

Britain’s office of gas and electricity markets recently published new rules for data centre connections that require developers to put up significant deposits.

Watson led Singapore-listed Keppel DC Reit’s Irish operation, which has two data centres in Dublin, during his time in the Republic. He also worked at SunGard Availability Services, Hosting365 and TelecityGroup.