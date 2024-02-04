Conor Glass impresses again for Derry as Mickey Harte’s side beat rivals Tyrone

NFL Division 1: Derry 1-12 Tyrone 0-9

This is a snap reaction, detailed match report to follow ...

Conor Glass delivered another match-winning display as Derry led from start to finish at a wind-swept Celtic Park in this Division One National Football League encounter. Mickey Harte’s much-anticipated meeting with his native Tyrone ended in a comfortable victory as Derry maintained their unbeaten start to the 2024 season.

First quarter (0-15 mins): Conor Glass won the toss and chose to play with the aid of the gale at Derry’s back in the first half, with the wind gusting down the pitch from the Brandywell end. And the Oak Leaf popped over the opening two points to take an early lead, Glass proving to be the dominant figure in the opening quarter. Conor McCluskey picked up Darragh Canavan, while at the opposite side of the field Pádraig Hampsey marshalled Shane McGuigan. Ciarán Daly scored Tyrone’s only score in the first 15 minutes as Derry used the wind the build an early advantage. Derry 0-4 Tyrone 0-1.

Second quarter (16 mins-ht): Two quick-fire points – the first by Pádraig McGrogan and the second by Ethan Doherty – gave Derry a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 17 minutes and it appeared the home side were about to pin Tyrone in and use the wind to pull away. However, the visitors managed the rest of the half very well and replied with three consecutive scores – from Niall Morgan, league debutant Aodhán Donaghy and Darren McCurry. Derry registered five wides in the first half compared to two from Tyrone. A late Ethan Doherty point put helped them lead by three at the turnaround, but given the strength of the wind Derry would have hoped to be further ahead going in at the break. Derry 0-8 Tyrone 0-5

Third quarter (ht-50 mins): Tyrone hit five wides inside the opening 15 minutes after the restart and they also dropped another effort short, failing to add to their half-time tally. Cormac Murphy was the only player to score during that period, the Derry forward registering a brace of points. Derry thought they had scored the opening goal of the game in the 48th minute when Glass – from close range – palmed a centre by Murphy to the Tyrone net, but Murphy was adjudged to have crossed the endline and taken the ball out of play before feeding Glass possession. Derry 0-10 Tyrone 0-5

Fourth quarter (51mins-ft): Derry threatened the Tyrone goal soon after the Glass disallowed effort, with Niall Morgan pulling off a fine reaction save to push a Paul Cassidy shot off the crossbar – but the rebound fell to Conor Doherty, who pointed. Seánie O’Donnell’s 59th-minute point was Tyrone’s first of the second half, and their first since the Darragh Canavan’s score in the 27th minute. Glass scored Derry’s goal in the 70th minute. Tyrone were very poor with the wind at their backs, showing a lack of composure with some of their shot selections – registering 10 wides in the second half. The game lacked any real bite and intensity, Derry easing away to a comfortable six-point victory. Derry 1-12 Tyrone 0-9

DERRY: Odhrán Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Conor McCluskey, Diarmuid Baker; Conor Doherty (0-1), Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan (0-1); Conor Glass (1-0), Brendan Rogers; Ethan Doherty (0-3), Ciarán McFaul, Paul Cassidy; Niall Loughlin (0-1), Shane McGuigan (0-3, one free), Cormac Murphy (0-3).

Subs: Niall Toner for McKinless (35 mins); Ryan Scullion for Lynch (47); Michael McGleenan for Cullen (52); Declan Cassidy for Loughlin (58); Nathan McCarron for McKernan (66); Donncha Gilmore for Glass, Emmet Bradley for P Cassidy (both 71).

TYRONE: Niall Morgan (0-1, one free); Conall Devlin, Pádraig Hampsey, Aidan Clarke; Tarlach Quinn, Michael McKernan, Ben Cullen; Brian Kennedy (0-1), Aodhan Donaghy (0-1); Seánie O’Donnell (0-2), Niall Devlin, Ciarán Daly (0-2); Darren McCurry (0-1, one free), Darragh Canavan (0-1, one free), Ruairí Canavan.

Subs: Joe Oguz for R Canavan (58 mins); Conor Cush for McCurry (62).

REFEREE: Noel Mooney (Cavan)