Qualification for World Indoors already heating up as Cian McPhillips now primed for Millrose Games 800m

The opening indoor races of the year used to be about blowing away some cobwebs after the winter retreat. Not any more, with several Irish athletes already laying down exciting markers in advance of the World Indoor Championships in Poland.

Set for March 20th-22nd, the qualifying standards and quota for Toruń are strict. Andrew Coscoran and Nick Griggs did not wait around to secure their automatic spot in the 3,000 metres with two top performances in Boston on Saturday night, Griggs racing indoors for the first time in almost two years.

Mark English also secured the required 800m time a week earlier, lowering his Irish record to 1:44.65, before Sarah Lavin also went under the automatic qualifying time in the 60m hurdles on Sunday, clocking 7.98 seconds at the Paris Indoor meeting.

As with all recent World Athletics Championships, qualification is via the automatic standards or the event quota. It is early in that process – not closing until March 8th – but in the current quota for the women’s pentathlon Kate O’Connor is ranked second.

O’Connor has been targeting Toruń since returning to training after winning silver in the heptathlon at the World Championships last September, also winning silver in the pentathlon at the 2025 World Indoors in Nanjing.

The New Balance Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday was the first of eight World Indoor Tour Gold meetings, and Coscoran ran close to his Irish 3,000m record to finish second in 7:30.97 – well inside the required 7:33.00.

Griggs missed all last year’s indoor season with a knee infection, the 21-year-old racing just over a month after winning under-23 gold at the European Cross-Country. Taking more than 10 seconds off his previous indoor best, Griggs finished fourth in 7:32.29, also improving his own Irish under-23 record.

Cian McPhillips blew away more than just cobwebs in Boston, winning the rarely raced 600m against some world-class opposition in 1:16.37. In his first track outing since finishing fourth over 800m in Tokyo, McPhillips crushed his opposition over the last 200m with Donovan Brazier from the US, the former world 800m champion, second in 1:17.20.

McPhillips will now move on to New York on Sunday for the 118th Millrose Games to race another all-star 800m. He is one of five sub-1:43 men in the field, and although his immediate target will be the 1:45.90 qualifying standard for Toruń, there is already some talk of world record attempt.

That is partly on the back of Josh Hoey’s performance in Boston, after the US runner took down the long-standing world indoor 800m record running 1:42.50. The previous mark of 1:42.67 had been held for 29 years by Denmark’s Wilson Kipketer. McPhillips ran 1:42.15 when finishing fourth in Tokyo, and the Irish indoor record certainly looks up for revision.

Hoey will move up to the Wanamaker Mile at Millrose, Coscoran again providing the Irish interest after running 3:49.26 last year – eclipsing by more than half a second the previous Irish records held by Eamonn Coghlan (indoors) and Ray Flynn (outdoors).

Also in the early quota mix for Toruń is Lauren Roy in the 60m, clocking 7.23 at the weekend running for Tarleton University in Texas.