Celtic’s defensive woes continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw against FK Suduva in the first leg of their Europa League playoff in Lithuania. Brendan Rodgers’ team got off to the perfect start with Olivier Ntcham grabbing their crucial away goal early on, but by the 13th minute they had conceded to a free header. Burnley had Ben Gibson sent off as they suffered a 3-1 loss at Olympiakos, with Stephen Ward, Kevin Long and Jeff Hendrick all starting.

Jason Smyth now 13 years undefeated on the international stage, pocketed gold medal number 19 at the European Para-Athletics Championships in Berlin last night, with another record to boot. The T13 100 metres title completes a sprint double after the Irishman won the 200m on Tuesday, bringing Ireland’s medal tally in Berlin to seven. Earlier in the day 18-year-old Jordan Lee from Killarney, making his championship debut, won bronze in the T47 high jump, with a best height of 1.75 metres. Read Ian O’Riordan’s report on the day’s action here.