Jasper Philipsen in yellow after Tour de France stage one

Alpecin - Deceuninck team's Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium with the overall leader's yellow jersey after the 1st stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 184.9 km starting and finishing in Lille Metropole, northern France, on July 5, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen won a chaotic opening stage of the Tour de France to take the first yellow jersey of this year’s race.

Philipsen took his 10th career Tour stage but the first to put him into yellow as he beat Biniam Girmay in a much-reduced bunch sprint after crosswinds split the peloton to pieces.

Ireland’s Ben Healy, racing for EF Education – EasyPost, is 66th in the general classification after the opening day while Eddie Dunbar (Team Jayco AlUla), making his Tour debut, is 156th.

Overall hopefuls Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic were both caught out, conceding 39 seconds to the main favourites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, with the Dane having done much to instigate the splits inside the last 20 kilometres of the 185km stage that started and finished in Lille.

Fewer than 40 riders made it into the front group but Philipsen’s Alpecin-Deceuninck team had four of them and they made it count, putting together an ideal lead-out for Philipsen to comfortably beat Girmay and Soren Waerenshjold to the line.

“It’s really amazing,” the Belgian said. “My 10th victory is something I will never forget. The team performance was incredible. I think we were there all day. It was very nervous but we knew today could be our day and we have to be in the front and we were there in the split.

Team EF Education - EasyPost ahead of Saturday's opening stage setting off from Lille. Ireland's Ben Healy (second from left) with his team-mates Vincenzo Albanese, Kasper Asgreen, Alex Baudin, Neilson Powless, Harry Sweeny, Michael Valgren and Marijn Van Den Berg. Photograph: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

“The team did amazing and in the end we could just use our strength and finish it off.

“I have dreamt about (the yellow jersey). Already I had the green jersey from two years ago but to have the yellow jersey hanging somewhere in my house in the next years is going to be amazing.”

Philipsen became the first pure sprinter to pull on yellow since Alexander Kristoff won the opening stage in Nice in 2020, but it was far from a straightforward bunch finish as strong crosswinds in northern France added to the stress of the opening day of the Tour, producing chaos.

Olympic Madison champion Benjamin Thomas ended the day in the king of the mountains jersey but only after crashing into Matteo Vercher as they crossed the line battling for the point at the top of the cobbled climb of Mont Cassel.

Thomas had been part of an original five-man breakaway reeled in before the midpoint of the stage as teams fought for position.

Another rider to go down was former world time trial champion Filippo Ganna. The Italian later abandoned the race in a huge blow for the Ineos Grenadiers.

The yellow jersey will be expected to change shoulders on Sunday given the lumpy finish to 209km stage two from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer.