England’s Lottie Woad extends lead at Women’s Irish Open

Destiny is calling Lottie Woad to great things, with surely a career on the LPGA Tour and Solheim Cups and Majors all in her future.

For the here and now, the 21-year-old Englishwoman – the world amateur number one for more than a year – took another step towards claiming the KPMG Women’s Irish Open with a third round 67 for a 54-holes total of 17-under-par 202. Woad now holds a seven-stroke lead over Sweden’s Madelene Magstrom.

Woad has been sensational throughout the tournament, one of the most prestigious events on the Ladies European Tour, and has separated herself from a class field that featured no fewer than five of last year’s European Solheim Cup players.

A third round of six birdies and no dropped shots – which brought her birdies tally to 18 through the first three days with just one bogey – saw Woad, who started the day three clear, move further ahead in aiming to add to her growing reputation which has seen her win the Augusta National Amateur Championship, Curtis Cup and Vagliano Trophy.

While Woad – playing in the tournament on an invite – tightened her control on the title, there was also a significant move from LET rookie Anna Foster as the Dubliner signed for a 67 for seven-under-par 212 to move up to tied-ninth.

Anna Foster during the third round of the Women's Irish Open at Carton House on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Foster, who finished tied-fourth in last week’s Amundi German Masters, had a more adventurous 67 than Woad’s, featuring nine birdies, a double-bogey and a bogey. The 23-year-old from Elm Park finished strongly with four birdies in her closing six holes.

“I just played really solid all day, and gave myself a lot of chances. I played the Par 5s really well (birdieing all five of them), so that definitely gives you the upper hand, I guess.

“I was driving well and a long way today, that definitely gave me a little bit of an advantage on some holes. It just felt like it was just solid day in general,” said Foster, who is currently 31st on the LET order of merit in what is proving to be a fine start to her life on tour.

“I’ve just been able to stay patient throughout the year,” Foster added of her move into the paid ranks. “I felt like I’ve been playing well for a good few weeks, just waiting for it all to click. And last week I found that it just kind of clicked. So definitely gave me a bit of confidence going into this week.”

Leona Maguire moved into the top-30 with a third round 70 for two-under-par 217 while Elm Park amateur Emma Fleming signed for a 73 for level par 219 and Canice Screen shot a 76 for 224.