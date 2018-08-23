Jason Smyth completes sprint double to claim second gold in Berlin

Further extending the most remarkable winning streak of any Irish athlete, Jason Smyth won gold medal number 18 at the European Para-Athletics Championships in Berlin, with another record to boot.

Still undefeated after 13 years on the major championship stage, Smyth won the T13 100 metres after another perfectly executed race, his 10.66 seconds improving the championship record he had set in the heats earlier in the day.

Adding to the gold medal won at Berlin’s Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark on Tuesday evening over T13 200m, the category for visually impaired, it brings his overall championship tally to 18: that’s five Paralympics gold medals and another seven at the World Championships, this latest win his sixth gold at European level, even though he missed the last championships, two years ago.

Mateusz Michalski from Poland, the only other sub-11 second man in the final, and the defending champion, was second in 10.99, but never got close to Smyth.

It links back to Smyth’s first gold medal at the 2005 European Para Athletics championships in Finland, where Smyth won 100m gold while still a schoolboy at Limavady Grammar School. Now 31, and a father or two, Smyth shows little signs of slowing down, and believes he can still run faster. His 100m time of 10.46 at London 2012 is the quickest time ever at a Para-athletic event, but Smyth believes that, six years on, he is still capable of going faster.

“It’s like every major event, it’s very important to do well,” said Smyth. “That’s what it all comes down to and what you’re remembered for; what everything during the whole year is geared towards – performing at that major championships.”

He also won the T13 200 metres final in a new championship record of 21.44 seconds, breaking the record he himself set 13 years ago: “I think to be honest in the next couple of years I’ll run faster than I have. That’s me being honest about it. Up until London 2012 I was running my fastest. In 2013 I ended up getting an injury which took two years to figure out, and I had to get surgery in 2015.

“I’ve really found in the last couple of years – probably this year especially – that I’ve got back to a point where a lot of the base, the strength and the foundation to be able to put in the training load has come back. Maybe in the next few years I’ll be able to fine tune that.”

Earlier, Smyth had clocked a championship record of 10.87 to win his heat, that also going back 13 years.

Smyth’s second gold brings Ireland’s medal tally in Berlin to seven – including his own 100m gold on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, 18 year-old Jordan Lee from Killarney, making his championship debut, won bronze in the T47 high jump, with a best height of 1.75 metres.

Noelle Lenihan had made it four gold medals for Ireland on day three, retaining her discus title after twice breaking her own world record. There was also a bronze for Ireland’s Orla Comerford in the women’s 200m T13.

On day two, Orla Barry won the T57 discus with her first throw, an excellent 28.76 metres, while Greta Streimikyte had earlier got the dream start by winning gold in the T13 1,500m.