Added Time: Shane Lowry’s heroics; how many days have Mayo left in them?

The sun is out, the sky is high and Shane Lowry is the Champion Golfer of the Year. How’s your Monday going? Could it be any better?

Philip Reid was in Portrush for every stroke of Lowry’s momentus week and from a service station somewhere in the north, he joins us to talk us through it all.

Sean Moran and Eamon Donoghue are in situ as well to break down the weekend that was in the Super 8s. Are Donegal and Kerry the only teams who might hold a candle in the Dublin wind? How many days have Mayo left in them? How steep is the learning curve for Meath and Cork?

All dealt with in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast