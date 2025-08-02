‘We’ll be having a reunion here in 12 years time’: Tadhg Beirne marks bittersweet end to ‘incredible journey’ Down Under

They come up short of the 3-0 series win they had targeted, yet it was clear in how they performed during their 22-14 defeat in the third Test to the Wallabies on a rain drenched night in Sydney and their reaction afterwards that they are largely content with their achievement.

“There is going to be frustration there,” admitted head coach Andy Farrell after the loss, having instead to settle on a 2-1 series victory. “We said all along we wanted to win every game but the best team won on the night.

“I have just said to the lads on reflection it might take one, it might take two beers, but they will be unbelievably proud of what they achieved throughout this tour.”

Alongside him sat Tadhg Beirne, declared the official player of the series and who inherited the captaincy from Dan Sheehan after the hooker had taken over from Maro Itoje, forced off due to a HIA. When Farrell said it might take one or two beers, Beirne smiled at the prospect of another night of celebrating their series win.

“We all know how hard it is to be successful on a Lions tour against a good side like Australia, and they are a good side, they proved that over the series, so on reflection when we get a bit of time to ourselves tonight and tomorrow we will be unbelievably proud of what we have achieved.”

Asked what their legacy might be, Farrell was more inclined to look inward than outward.

“The legacy for us is in that changing room, the togetherness, not just of the players but the whole group has been an absolute delight to work with. We have played some outstanding rugby over the last six to eight weeks and that has accumulated into a performance last week that was an unbelievably special moment for all of us and it will stay with us forever.”

Asked if his players were a little weary at the end of the season and the tour, Farrell answered: “I don’t know. Everything is in hindsight, isn’t it?

“We built the week up pretty good I thought. There were a few days off there. Training application on Tuesday and Wednesday was pretty good, as was yesterday. It’s just the story of the game that got away from us in the end. I wouldn’t have thought it was just one game too many. Who am I to know? These lads have been playing for how many months? They were certainly up for the game but the best team won.”

In truth, the rain-sodden night, which including a 37-minute interruption due to lightening nearby, wasn’t the easiest of watches, especially when James Ryan was being treated after being caught on the side of the head by Will Skelton’s knee.

The Leinster player was taken off on a motorised stretcher just as the teams were called from the pitch due to the lightening warning.

“He’s up and talking. He was out there for a good few minutes but he’s back up and in good spirits. Hopefully he’s going to be fine,” Farrell said of the 29-year-old.

Australian commentators were also incensed by a clearout by Dan Sheehan on Tom Lynagh which, despite the Wallabies outhalf subsequently landing a conversion, led to him being removed for a HIA and not returning.

“I haven’t watched that back,” said Farrell. “There’s all sorts of rugby incidents that we can pull apart. I’ve seen quite a few more incidents as well. We’ll always go through the right channels when that’s concerned.”

Farrell’s selection of Beirne had been questioned, which then served as motivation for the Munster man. But Farrell appreciated what a truly big-game player Beirne is, so despite playing 26 games for Munster and Ireland over the course of another trojan season, and as well as starting three tour matches, the 33-year-old played every minute of the Test series. In the series finale he was again the Lions’ best player, be it winning turnovers, making tackles, or using his skills and decision-making on the ball.

“On a personal level it is a massive honour, but that aside it is more about the series win for me, the journey from day one linking up with these boys and getting to enjoy their company for eight weeks,” said Beirne.

“It is a bittersweet moment because it is a class moment we have won the series, but we lost tonight which is a bit crap for us. But as Faz says, we will get over that because we have won the series.

“It is the last time we will be in that changing room as a group and that is a bitter part because we won’t get that moment again. It has been such an incredible journey, we have loved every single moment of it.

“We have said we’ll be having a reunion here in 12 years time. We are going to start a kitty and make sure we’re all back here in 12 years to celebrate this series win, because it’s been such an incredible journey and we’ve loved every minute of it.

Farrell will be among those setting off home to Dublin within 24 hours of the series conclusion and then will return to the day job of coaching Ireland next season. Although coy, it’s clear the possibility of leading the Lions to New Zealand would appeal to him.

“Again, everyone knows what I think about this concept,” he began, before Beirne interjected, “I’ll be there!”

“You’ll be there, will you? At 37? You’re joking. I’m retiring you next year,” quipped Farrell.

He added: “I suppose that says it all. I love everything that the Lions is about and I’ve thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed the last eight weeks. There’s always ups and there’s always downs, but the inner circle is a special place to be.”

So was that a yes then?

“Well, read into that what you want, but I suppose four years, there’s a long time between drinks isn’t there?”