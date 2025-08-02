Athlone Town power past ZNK Agram to continue European charge

Women’s Champions League, first-round qualifier: Athlone Town 3 (Gibson 17, 45+2; Waesch 22) ZNK Agram 0

Another sensational first-half performance was enough to send Athlone Town through to the second qualifying round of the Women’s Champions League as they backed up last Wednesday’s win over Cardiff City with an equally impressive victory over Croatian visitors ZNK Agram.

The win means the Midlanders become the first League of Ireland team since Raheny United (2014/15) to reach the second qualifying round, for which Athlone will travel to FC Twente on August 27th and 30th.

Breidablik of Iceland will be the next opponents for Colin Fortune’s side, and while the former men’s team player and manager will have some concerns about how Agram took over in the second half, two goals direct from Madison Gibson corner kicks and another close-range finish from dynamic midfielder Hannah Waesch meant they had more than enough work done to coast over the finish line.

Gibson terrorised the Croatians with her direct running and trickery on the left flank, while her second corner of the game was forced over the line by Kelly Brady, only for the referee to cite contact with Nika Radolović in the Agram goal.

There was just as much chaos on the goal line from Gibson’s next corner in the 17th minute, but this time no foul was spotted and the ball curved perfectly inside the far post.

Gibson turned provider for their next effort, intercepting a sloppy pass out of defence and beating one defender before teeing up Hannah Waesch for a low finish five minutes later.

The second quarter continued in the same vein with no pressure whatsoever on the Athlone defence, but without any further breakthrough either. Excellent approach play from Kelly Brady and Molloy teed up Shauna Brennan from close range, but on a brilliant night for Brennan defensively, her touch deserted her at the key moment and she skewed her kick off target.

Two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Gibson got another corner and yet again picked her spot in the far top corner, the ball sailing over heavy traffic to ensure that while Agram were much more assured in the second half, controlling far more possession, Athlone could defend with confidence.

Kayleigh Shine and Natalie McNally held firm at the centre of the defence, Waesch continued to produce a masterclass of defensive midfield play, and two assured saves from Megan Plaschko to control well-struck Agram shots from distance were enough to make sure the party atmosphere in the packed house of 1,916 supporters was never interrupted.

ATHLONE TOWN: Plaschko; K Brennan, Shine, McNally, S Brennan; Waesch; Molloy (Fitzgerald 78), Rice, Groves (Slevin 70), Gibson (Donegan 70); Brady.

ZNK AGRAM: Radolović; Bulut (Kolčić HT), Nevrkla, Popović (Vanjak 76), Bičanić (Barunović HT); Lubina (Mihić 81), Jakobašić; Djoković, Joščak, Stanić (Veseli 71); Dujmović.

Referee: Briet Bragadottir (Iceland).