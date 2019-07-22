Wild scenes of joy as Lowry raises the Claret Jug

Irish man sixth to win one of golf’s Majors and fifth to lay claim to the Claret Jug

Ireland’s Shane Lowry at a press conference after winning the Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Ireland’s Shane Lowry at a press conference after winning the Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

 

Maybe he didn’t need any outside assistance, but Bridget Lowry – Shane’s mother – took no chances.

She kept vigil inside Royal Portrush Golf Club with a statue of St Anthony as her son worked wonders of his own in claiming the 148th British Open, a victory which earned the 32-year-old Offaly man a payday of €1.7 million.

Lowry became the sixth Irishman to win one of golf’s Major championships, and the fifth to lay claim to the Claret Jug. However, his was a history-making achievement in that he is the only Irish player to win a Major on the island of Ireland, a unique feat that was greeted by strains of Óle, Óle, Óle resounding around the north Antrim sand hills.

In an emotional tribute to Lowry’s victory, family and friends gathered at the rear of the 18th green as the player was acclaimed by the masses in the grandstands, and there were plenty of tears among them to accompany the rain which had been a constant presence throughout the afternoon.

Lowry’s wife Wendy and two-year-old daughter Iris, his parents Bridget and Brendan, and other family members were joined by golfers Pádraig Harrington, who started this golden generation of Irish players winning Majors with his success in the 2007 championship, Graeme McDowell and former player Gary Murphy, who was such a help when Lowry first went out on tour a decade ago.

“I grew up holing putts back home to win the Open. It was always the Open, wasn’t it?” said Lowry of how as a young child he would dream of winning the Claret Jug.

Lowry, from Clara, Co Offaly, became the latest name to be engraved on the famous trophy. “It’s just incredible to be sitting here with a trophy in front of me. Look at the names on it. Yeah, I just can’t believe. It’s not going to sink in for a couple of days, is it?”

Apart from the monetary benefits, the win earns Lowry an exemption into future British Opens until his 60th birthday, as well as five-year exemptions into the other three Majors – the US Masters, US Open and US PGA – in a life-changing achievement.

More immediately, Lowry has cancelled plans to play in this week’s WGC-St Jude Invitational in Memphis, US, so that he can stay at home to celebrate the victory.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.