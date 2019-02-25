Added Time: Is this 2007 on repeat? Kerry rising and McIlroy’s busy week

Gavin Cummiskey is in studio, while Philip Reid and Keith Duggan are on the phone

Updated: 43 minutes ago

 

You can stuff all the sport you like into a weekend, there’s still no guarantee any of it is going to be any good. After a jam-packed weekend full of promising encounters, it generally turned out to be underwhelming all round.

Gavin Cummiskey is in studio to pick over the bones of another unimpressive performance from Ireland, this time in Rome. Where has it all gone wrong? And can it be fixed any time soon? Is this 2007 all over again?

Keith Duggan was in Tuam to see Kerry pick up their fourth win in a row against Galway. Were Kerry all that or was it just another grind in a game involving Galway?

And even the golf flattered to deceive, with Rory McIlroy’s promising start ultimately of no use to him against the might of Dustin Johnson in Mexico. Philip Reid is on the line with the ins and outs of another encouraging/deflating week for Ireland’s best golfer.

All in your Monday morning Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

