South Africa go back to basics to beat Australia in Cape Town

Kwagga Smith of South Africa scores a try during the Rugby Championship match against Australia at DHL Stadium in Cape Town. Photograph: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Rugby Championship: South Africa 30 Australia 22

Handre Pollard put in a commanding performance at outhalf as a more pragmatic South Africa beat Australia 30-22 in their second Rugby Championship Test in Cape Town on Saturday to reignite the defence of their title.

Australia had stunned the world champions 38-22 in their competition opener in Johannesburg the previous weekend as the hosts tried to play an expansive game plan with ball in hand and were picked off.

This time round they turned it into an aerial contest, marshalled superbly by Pollard, who kicked 15 points to go with tries by wing Canan Moodie, number eight Kwagga Smith and lock Eben Etzebeth.

Australia were in the fight all the way and put in another excellent display as they scored three tries through wings Corey Toole and Max Jorgensen and hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa.

Full report to follow

SCORING SEQUENCE – 1 min: Pollard pen, 3-0; 5: Pollard pen, 6-0; 7: Toole try, O’Connor con, 6-7; 10: Moodie try, Pollard con, 13-7; 34: Smith try, Pollard con, 20-7; 40: O’Connor pen, 20-10. (Half-time: 20-10); 46: Jorgensen try, O’Connor con, 20-17; 56: Pollard pen, 23-17; 67: Paenga-Amosa try, 23-22; 73: Etzebeth try, Pollard con, 30-22;

SOUTH AFRICA: Aphelele Fassi; Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel (capt), Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Handre Pollard, Grant Williams; Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit; RG Snyman, Ruan Nortje; Marco van Staden, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith.

Replacements: Eben Etzebeth for Nortje, Lood de Jager for Snyman (both 44 mins); Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu for Moodie (54); Cobus Reinach for Williams (60); Wilco Louw for Du Toit (63); Andre Esterhuizen for Mostert (66); Boan Venter for Nche (70); Marnus van der Merwe for Marx (77).

Yellow Card: Fassi (78 mins).

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Corey Toole; James O’Connor, Nic White; Tom Robertson, Tom Hooper, Taniela Tupou; Nick Frost, Will Skelton; Billy Pollard, Fraser McReight (capt), Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Andrew Kellaway for Wright (3 mins); Tate McDermott for White (12); Tane Edmed for Suaalii (h-t); Jeremy Williams for Skelton (47); Angus Bell for Robertson (48); Zane Nonggorr for Tupou (52); Brandon Paenga-Amosa for Pollard (63); Nick Champion de Crespigny for Hooper (74).