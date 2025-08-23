Jasper Philipsen wins opening stage of Vuelta in sprint finish

Jasper Philipsen celebrates winning the first stage of the Vuelta a Espana between Reggia di Venaria and Novara. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck won the first stage of the Vuelta a Espana in a sprint finish on Saturday to take the red jersey.

The victory marked the Belgian rider’s first win since he also claimed the first stage at last month’s Tour de France before a serious crash ruled him out of the rest of the race.

Ethan Vernon of ProTeam Israel–Premier Tech was second and Orluis Aular of Movistar third behind the Belgian sprinter.

As the Vuelta made its first-ever start in Italy on the largely flat 186.1km ride from Turin to the town of Novara, which has hosted two Giro d’Italia finishes, six riders formed a breakaway and opened up a two-minute lead.

Burgos Burpellet’s Hugo de la Calle then launched an audacious solo move with 83km to go but he was caught by the peloton with 38km left before the teams set the stage up for the sprint finish.

Irish duo Eddie Dunbar and Archie Ryan came home in the main bunch