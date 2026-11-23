Devontez Walker of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of the game at Bank of America Stadium. Photograph: Grant Halverson/Getty

The Baltimore Ravens have lost in all sorts of fashion in recent weeks. There were the blowout losses to juggernauts Buffalo, Jacksonville, and Cincinnati. There was the nail-biting divisional loss to Cleveland. There was the embarrassing defeat to the previously winless Chargers. But Sunday’s 35-33 loss to Carolina, the team’s sixth straight, hit different.

Sunday was a massive test. Did Baltimore have the fortitude to bounce back and stay alive in the AFC North, with the hope of getting the injured Lamar Jackson back at some point? Almost.

The game could not have started better for the Ravens who got out to a 12-0 lead; the scars of the loss to the Chargers started to fade. But then the Ravens put on a clinic of how not to put away a football game. After Carolina made it 12-7, Baltimore’s Justice Hill fumbled a would-be touchdown through the end zone on the ensuing drive, and the Panthers then scored to make it 14-12. What followed was a wild ride with seven lead changes, in which the Panthers would eventually triumph.

Of course, the Ravens’ ceiling would be significantly higher if Jackson was under centre. But the Panthers are a beatable team, and this was a winnable game that the Ravens could – and should – have put away early. Instead, it was Carolina who called a better game than Baltimore and walked away with the win. The Ravens are now 4-7, and have very faint hopes of making the playoffs.

It is not a massive surprise that Jesse Minter, following in John Harbaugh’s storied footsteps, would face some stumbles in his first year. He seems to relish the mantra, “there’s no testimony without a test.” But what has historically been one of the most well-run and successful franchises in the NFL – the Ravens have made the playoffs in 16 of their 30 full seasons – is quickly going off the rails.

Exhibit A is Marlon Humphrey, a Ravens corner since 2017, saying on his podcast last week that Baltimore is “best at making criminals.” Humphrey’s comment drew widespread criticism, including from Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott. Humphrey apologised, but was deactivated for the Panthers game.

Another Ravens defensive back, Kyle Hamilton, has also been outspoken. After the loss to the Chargers, he vented, “The standard’s been what it is around here since 1996, and right now we are disgracing those standards.”

Hamilton’s frustration was shared by the Ravens fanbase who have booed players during the last two home games.

The offence can only do so much given the injury to Jackson, and the continued offensive line questions. But it is the Ravens defence that seems to have lost its identity under Minter. Minter, with all his experience as a defensive co-ordinator, was supposed to add a new layer to the unit. Instead, it has only held two teams this year to under 20 points.

Maybe things would be better if the Maxx Crosby deal didn’t go awry in March. The Ravens were planning to give Las Vegas two first rounders in exchange for Crosby, but nixed the deal due to medical concerns. Trades fall through, of course, but the incident damaged the reputation of the Ravens, who have long been seen as a model of competence. “How can a team ever trust the Ravens again?” one agent told CBS Sports.

Add this to the discontent among players like Hamilton, the PR disaster from Humphrey, four starting quarterbacks this season, a new coach, the inability of the team’s best player to stay fit – Jackson has started every game in a season just once in his career – and suddenly a reliably successful franchise looks a lot less stable.

Abdul Carter of the New York Giants reacts during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photograph: Caleb Bowlin/Getty

MVP of the week

Abdul Carter, linebacker, New York Giants. Carter was over the critics who seemed fixated on the fact he entered Sunday’s game against Jacksonville with two sacks on the season. “I know who I am as a player,” Carter told the Daily News this week. “I’m just ready to play the game on Sunday, you know what I’m saying? It’s the best place to shut everybody up.”

Carter took his frustration out on Trevor Lawrence and poor Jags backup left tackle Wyatt Milum who was no match for the Giants edge rusher. Carter was a menace across the board and instrumental in the Giants’ 23-18 upset win over Jacksonville. Abdul finished with two sacks, four tackles, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. Per Next Gen stats, Abdul recorded 12 pressures, the second-most of any player this season. Abdul’s quick first step was so noticeable it looked as if he were playing a different game.

Jacksonville finally found some offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter, but other Giants players made key plays when it mattered most. Dru Phillips batted away a fourth-down pass late in the third quarter that would likely have been a touchdown. His fellow corners Tae Banks and Paulson Adebo were also instrumental. Targeted a combined 16 times, they allowed only three completions, and each had an interception. The Giants’ secondary depth is real.

Video of the week

Colston Loveland hurdle and TD!



NOvsCHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/F1Ivvb3Pas — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Talk about scoring in style. Colston Loveland made about as graceful a hurdle as is possible for a 6ft 6in 240lb human. More importantly, the tight end scored a 15-yard touchdown that was crucial in Chicago’s 21-13 win over New Orleans.

For his part, Loveland was thrilled with his mic drop moment. “I just had to do it,” he said. “Too many people were giving me crap like: ‘Yo, can you jump?’”

Stat of the week

Twelve. A two hour, 40-minute NFL game is not normal but that’s what happens when the teams combine for just 12 total drives, the fewest in league history since the stat started being recorded in 1975. More importantly for New York, they made more of their drives, beating the Chargers 27-24.

The Jets snapped a five-game losing streak thanks to a very efficient offence led by Geno Smith. Smith was 17 of 21 for 176 yards and had three touchdown passes. The Jets move to 3-8. The Chargers fall to 1-9. Los Angeles hung in but it’s hard to win football games when your quarterback takes six sacks, as Justin Herbert did Sunday.

Charlie Smyth hits a 56-YARD FG! 🙌#Saints | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/CFOjTNHXoL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2026

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