Australia's Test cricket captain Pat Cummins speaks during a press conference in Sydney on November 13th. Photograph: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

Pat Cummins is standing firm on his position around “sandpapergate” after Cameron Bancroft claimed Australia’s Test bowlers in South Africa in 2018 gave him feedback on his “work on the ball”.

The current Test captain’s response to the fresh allegations comes as David Warner said he supported Bancroft’s 4,000-word account of the tour of South Africa, which the former Australia player said he wrote after Cummins denied all knowledge of sandpaper being taken on to the field in Cape Town eight years ago.

Bancroft wrote that Cummins’s comments during a marathon press conference last Friday left him feeling “betrayed and alone”.

“All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working,” Bancroft wrote.

“Is it going yet? It’s not going yet, it needs more. So I would use the sandpaper more on the ball.”

Bancroft’s allegations have thrown Cummins’s future into doubt after the Test captain stood his ground during a 68-minute grilling from media last Friday.

Cummins’s management said on Wednesday in response to Bancroft’s first-person account that “there’s nothing in the statement that hasn’t been answered by Pat in his press conference”.

The Test captain’s manager, Neil Maxwell, added on Thursday that Cummins stood by his position.

“Pat’s position hasn’t changed in eight years. He’s been consistent and adamant from day one,” Maxwell said. “Pat feels for Cam of course. He has been through a lot.

“We would urge people to again read Pat’s interview transcript. There is nothing he hasn’t answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said.

Cameron Bancroft released a 4,000-word account of the tour of South Africa during which sandpaper was used on the ball. Photograph: Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

“Pat has rebuilt the Australian cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it.”

Bancroft, Warner and then Test captain Steve Smith were handed lengthy playing bans after an investigation by Cricket Australia into ball-tampering during the 2018 tour of South Africa.

The saga reignited this month when former batter Usman Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr, included claims that “all of us” were to blame for ball-tampering on the tour.

Warner, Khawaja’s former team-mate and childhood friend, threw his support behind Bancroft when speaking to Seven News on Thursday.

“I’m happy for Bangers [Bancroft] to get some stuff off his chest,” Warner said.

“Obviously, he’s told the truth. I think it’s been weighing on him heavily for a long time and ... I’m here to support him as well, as I am here to support Usman Khawaja also.”

Bancroft’s statement included claims that Australia’s head coach at the time, Darren Lehmann, and bowling coach David Saker were involved in conversations about “getting the ball to reverse swing ... and the more vanilla methods like shining the ball normally and using saliva weren’t cutting it”.

Lehmann, now a commentator with ABC radio, said he would take time to work through Bancroft’s allegations before stepping away from his media role mid-match during Australia’s one-day international against England in Hobart on Wednesday.

“I need to sit back and process all that, and work through each allegation,” Lehmann told ABC radio.

Saker said five years ago that there were “a lot of people to blame”.

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann. Photograph: Steve Bell/Getty Images

“You could point your finger at me, you could point your finger at Boof [Lehmann], could you point it at other people? Of course you could,” he said in 2021.

Bancroft’s statement came hours after Cricket Australia’s chief executive Todd Greenberg and interim chair David Boon announced on Wednesday that the governing body would hold an independent “forum” for players and staff to share their accounts of the South African tour in 2018.

The 33-year-old told Nine on Thursday he was relieved to have shared his account.

“[I’ve] been carrying a lot of this stuff for a long period of time so I feel really freed and really happy to be able to do that,” Bancroft said.

“And obviously now there’s a process in place which Cricket Australia and Todd have put and I look forward to being a part of that process.”

Bancroft did not respond to a question about whether he thought Cummins should step down as Test captain, before driving away.

Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday it “respected” that Bancroft had shared his version of events.

“We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story, and we will take time to consider his comments,” CA said.

“We are finalising the [forum’s] terms of reference and will commence the process as soon as possible.” – Guardian