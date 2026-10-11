Cork drifting trio one heat away from bringing trophies home

Ten years ago, Jack Shanahan was one of the lads driving into Cork city for pizza, looping down Patrick Street and on to the South Mall. On Saturday night he was back on the same street, sideways this time, in front of more than 10,000 people.

“It’s kind of mad,” the 27-year-old said. “Almost 10 years later after getting my licence ... to come back and be able to perform basically on the street and not get arrested.”

Red Bull’s Homerun brought Formula One and drifting to South Mall to celebrate Jack’s younger brother, Conor, the two-time Drift Masters champion who could claim the biggest prize in American drifting, Formula Drift, within a fortnight.

When Formula Drift reaches its final round on the streets of Long Beach, California, on October 23rd – 24th, Conor Shanahan needs to win just one heat to be crowned 2026 champion. He leads the standings on 212 points, 47 clear of his nearest challenger: James Deane, the five-time champion who grew up a kilometre down the road.

In August, these pages told the story of three drivers raised six minutes apart between Mallow and Fermoy who had become the sport’s dominant force. Since then the picture has sharpened. Conor finished second in Europe’s Drift Masters and won Formula Drift rounds in Seattle and Las Vegas, where an engine failure, Deane’s first since joining his team, swung the American title race his way.

Yet there is little sign of the rivalry souring anything. Asked how it felt that his crown might pass to the driver from around the corner, Deane looked past the result entirely.

“It’s unreal, to be honest,” he said. “The three of us here right now are top four in the championship standings ... If we bring the three championship trophies back home, like we live a kilometre from each other, I think it’s something that you can’t even write.”

That is now the shared ambition. Jack, fourth in the standings, needs to finish at least one battle ahead of American Branden Sorensen to complete an all-Irish top three.

“I’m kind of happy that he’s [Conor] so far ahead,” Jack said grinning. “It’s kind of up to him really to make his destiny.”

Red Bull athlete and two-time Drift Masters Champion Conor Shanahan at the Homerun event in Cork. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Inpho

Once the helmets go on, he added, they’re back to being normal competitors.

“If I have to finish third and finish behind the two lads, I’m finishing behind two of the best in the world. So it’s still a win for me.”

Deane is already picturing the end-of-season banquet. “We might be the only people at the prize-giving if the three of us were standing up there at the end.”

For Conor, now 23, the night acted as a reminder of where it all starts. “We had James to look up to when we were kids, and we were trying our best to follow the dream,” he said.

At a meet-and-greet in Glanmire in the days before, he said, children kept telling him they would be there on Saturday night. “That’s what this event is about: giving an opportunity to the fans of motorsport in Ireland.”

The next generation was on the bill too. Conor Falvey, an 18-year-old from Cork, took his first Drift Masters podium at Mondello Park in June, beating Deane on his way to the final.

When asked what his favourite car to drive has been, Deane, marking his 20th year in the sport, brought back memories of the S15 that carried him to success in America. The first time he drove it again, around his own yard in Cork, the memories came flooding back. “It was a very special moment,” he said, “and one that I hadn’t planned for.”

In two weeks’ time, three neighbours from North Cork will line up, head-to-head, on the other side of the world with the chance to make another.