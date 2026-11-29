What would you do? Would you deliberately pretend not to see, act like your conscience was otherwise engaged? Or would you instantly break stride and stop, thinking only of the exhausted runner collapsed on the ground near you?

These are just some of the questions doing the rounds in the running world after Aaron Beggs and Robson De Oliveira – also known as the Boston Marathon “superstars” – were announced as the winners of the International Fair Play Award for 2026. And thoroughly deserving of it too.

It’s presented in partnership with World Athletics before their annual awards night in Monaco on Sunday, and Beggs and De Oliveira saw off two other finalists after a public vote decided the outright winner. It’s also a reminder of how one simple and selfless gesture can go a long way towards restoring our faith in humanity.

Their moment of fair play in the Boston Marathon last April has already gone viral. Several video images captured the scene when firstly Beggs, from Bangor in Co Down, then De Oliveira, from Brazil, stopped to help Ajay Haridasse after he fell to his knees, then on to his back, right around the 26-mile mark. Which meant only those glorious 385 yards to go.

Trust me, at that point in any marathon, most runners are thinking only of themselves. Or a quick shout of encouragement to a fellow runner, perhaps. Instead, Beggs stopped in his stride and started pulling Haridasse up off the ground. At which point De Oliveira came running by and likewise decided to stop. Together they locked arms around Haridasse, to the amazement and cheers of the crowd gathered along Boylston Street, and with that effectively carried him to the finish line.

Both Beggs and De Oliveira sacrificed personal bests in coming to his rescue (Beggs finished in 2:44:36) but in doing so, they helped Haridasse, the 21-year-old from nearby Wakefield, Massachusetts, achieve his lifelong goal of completing the Boston Marathon.

Okay, this sort of heroic behaviour might never happen at the elite end of the race – and might even have got them disqualified. Back in 1908, wiry Italian Dorando Pietri had the gold medal taken from him after being helped over the finish line by officials, who moved to help after he collapsed multiple times in the closing stages.

“It’s so surreal to win this award,” said Beggs. “When we first learned about the nomination, never in a million years did I think we would win it, being up against world-class elite athletes. Although Robson and I are the ones receiving the award, credit also needs to go to Ajay. From the moment I went to him, the determination and courage he showed to finish the marathon was incredible.”

That’s not saying that Beggs, who is a member of North Down Athletic Club, would necessarily repeat his act of kindness if the situation ever repeated itself.

“If I was in the same position again, I couldn’t say that I would do it,” he told this newspaper at the time. “And yes, I know some people have their phones and everything else, but that’s not going through your head ... You’re just trying to be a nice human.”

[ The long history of runners taking shortcuts in the marathonOpens in new window ]

What is also clear from the video footage is the stream of runners who kept on going past Haridasse with evidently no notion whatsoever of stopping. De Oliveira also ended up collapsing at the final line, requiring medical assistance, admitting afterwards that his choice to stop was a “split-second decision”.

Speaking to the Boston Herald after the race, Haridasse also said: “After falling down the fourth time, I was getting ready to crawl. I was shocked, honestly. The more I think about it now ... There was no reason for either of them to do that. It was insane. It is the greatest feeling ever.”

The two other finalists in the running for the International Fair Play Award deserve honourable mention too. Athletics fans from around the world were invited to submit their nominations, before a World Athletics jury decided on the three finalists.

Irine Cheptai was named among the three after the Kenyan runner reached out to help Australian Paralympic athlete Michael Roeger during the Sydney Marathon, back in August. Born without his lower right arm, Roeger missed four drink stations because the tables and bottles were positioned on the right-hand side of the course.

Irene Chepet Cheptai of Kenya crosses the finish line in second place in the 2026 Sydney Marathon. Photograph: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Around the 30km mark, Cheptai noticed Roeger struggling to access his water, and didn’t hesitate when offering her drink to help him continue. Roeger went on to finish in 2:18:36, breaking his own T46 marathon world record. Cheptai finished second in the women’s race, just short of standing at the top of the podium in front of the Sydney Opera House on race day.

That’s not where this story ends. Cheptai is now set to be crowned the Sydney Marathon champion, after the race winner on the day, Peres Jepchirchir, was earlier this month handed a three-year ban after testing positive for the banned substance EPO back in July. An Olympic, World and New York Marathon winner, Jepchirchir, mercifully, will be stripped of that Sydney Marathon title.

She’s also the latest in a very long line of Kenyan runners caught for various doping offences, and she won’t be the last either. Still, Cheptai’s kind and selfless gesture towards Roeger does restore a little faith in Kenya’s running reputation.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis with Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis. Photograph: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images

The third finalists for the award were international pole vault stars Mondo Duplantis and Emmanouil Karalis, who at the Zurich Diamond League meeting last August repeatedly pushed each other to new heights. In the end Duplantis won, the Swedish world record holder clearing an outdoor 2026 world lead of 6.25m, with Karalis clearing a Greek record of 6.20m.

As the sporting awards season reaches full speed, however, something about the gesture of Beggs and De Oliveira is perhaps cause for all of us to pause for thought.

“To help another runner in this way, while dealing with the effects of their own endeavours, is the mark of true sportsmanship,” said World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

What would you do?