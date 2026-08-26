Finn Lynch maintains World Championship lead in Dún Laoghaire

Finn Lynch has retained the overall lead following the second day of racing at the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship in Dún Laoghaire, as both members of the Irish sailing senior team qualified for Gold Fleet.

Grey skies greeted the 141 international sailors as they headed onto Dublin Bay this morning, with winds of about 10 knots and a slight swell, conditions were ideal for ILCA racing.

Lynch completed the qualification series today with a second and seventh place to hold onto the overall lead heading into Gold Fleet racing tomorrow.

Lynch commented after racing, “I’ve had a decent start and it means a lot to be doing well on home waters. I took each race as it came today, putting myself in a good position at the start and attacking throughout. Dublin Bay can be very tricky, so knowing the waters is definitely an advantage. It has also been great to have family and friends here watching.”

Lynch now holds a four-point lead over Germany’s Ole Schweckendiek, with Hungary’s Jonatán Vadnai a further five points back in third.

Fellow Irish sailing senior team member Ewan McMahon (Howth Yacht Club) also enjoyed a strong day, recording an eighth and a 13th place to secure his place in Gold Fleet.

Irish Sailing Development sailor Fiachra McDonnell (Royal Irish Yacht Club) has sailed well throughout the qualification series, with a 17th place his best result so far. He will compete in Silver Fleet from tomorrow.

Bobby Driscoll (Ballyholme Yacht Club) is also gaining valuable experience in this world-class field and will continue the championship in Bronze Fleet.

McDonnell spoke after racing: “The fact that I’ve spent more time sailing here than most of the fleet is definitely helpful. We had the Under-21 World Championships here last year, so to have competed in my final junior Worlds and now my first senior Worlds in the same place is a big advantage. That experience helps, but there is still plenty to learn.”

Racing continues tomorrow as Gold Fleet racing begins. The championship concludes on Sunday, August 30th, with two Medal Series races deciding the final podium positions. The Medal Series will be livestreamed on the ILCA YouTube Channel.