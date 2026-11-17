The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People was one of many productions supported by Fís Éireann. The organisation said Ireland’s screen industry was robust, with more than 250 live-action production companies. Photograph: Enda Bowe

Independent television and film makers have called on the Government “at the very least to honour its commitment” to funding for RTÉ.

Screen Producers Ireland – the body which represents more than 200 independent production companies – said it was “obviously concerned” by plans to cut RTÉ’s funding by €20 million, as announced after the recent budget.

Chief executive Susan Kirby told the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight on Tuesday the money was vital to the independent production sector by offering certainty for commitment and planning.

Kirby cited TG4, an Irish-language public service television channel which is supported by a “very significant number of our Irish language producers” which she said were predominantly based in the regions.

“RTÉ’s funding for TG4 is essentially at a standstill,” she said. “So there’s a significant regional impact in terms of their funding. At the very least, we would like the Government to honour the existing commitment that was made. And then to look at a further programme, a multi-annual funding, which would be in line with the European Media Freedom Act, in terms of being able to have sustainable, adequate, predictable funding for public service media.”

The representative body also called for a “content levy” to be placed on large scale streaming services such as Netflix and Disney, to create a fund for independent production units.

Kirby said an industry coalition including Animation Ireland and a number of creative guilds and broadcasters, had called for the introduction of the content levy which she said would be “no levy on the public.” She said it would be a “reinvestment by streamers who are generating very significant profits in this market, into the market in which they generate those profits.”

Kirby said she understood Government fears that a levy would increase the costs of subscriptions, but she pointed out that many subscription services had already increased in cost while “we are still without a content levy”.

The committee was told the independent sector leveraged a gross contribution to the economy of more than €1 billion annually.

Celine Forde, director of business and finance at Fís Éireann, formerly the Irish Film Board, described the industry as “robust” saying it included more than 250 “live action production companies, over 40 animation studios and 70 games companies.”

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Production spending contributed “a record-breaking €544 million to the Irish economy in 2025, representing a 26 per cent increase on 2024,” Forde said.

“This growth reflects the combined strength of both indigenous and international productions – supporting the expression of Irish culture on screen, employment opportunities and skills development. Sustained Government support through funding for Screen Ireland and the Section 481 tax incentive have been central to this continued growth,” she said.

Mary Nash of the Department of Culture said Ireland has had film tax relief since the 1980s. In 2019, the relief was changed significantly “to focus more on individual and industry skills development,” Nash said.

Changes had included raising the cap on the relief from €70 million to €125 million.

“A Scéal enhancement introduced last year gives an additional 8 per cent tax relief for lower budget feature films. This year, an additional 8 per cent is available for high-value, visual effects projects,” she said.

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