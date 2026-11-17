Sam Prendergast will face a Six Nations-appointed independent disciplinary panel at 8pm on Tuesday evening in Dublin after his citing for a hip-drop tackle on the Fijian captain Peceli Yato in Ireland’s 43-15 win last Saturday.

Prendergast and his representatives will contest the citing and one imagines the Irish management are infuriated by comments from Rassie Erasmus that the player would escape censure “on a technicality” as being prejudicial to the outhalf’s hearing.

England’s Mike Hamlin, a retired lawyer and deputy district judge, has been appointed as chairman of the independent disciplinary panel and is joined by two-time World Cup referee Wayne Erickson, from Australia, and Becky Essex, a former women’s rugby international who played 57 times for England.

In their new directive to outlaw hip-drop and knee-drop tackles, World Rugby says that when the tackler grasps and swings round or through the ball carrier “with minimal contact on lower limbs” the sanction should be a penalty.

But when the tackler grasps and swings round or through the ball carrier with “higher level contact with lower limbs”, then yellow cards and red cards come into play.

World Rugby says the level of danger of each tackle can be decided upon using “all relevant circumstances” including the following: Level of control. Diving or having both feet off the ground. Hips dropping on to ball carrier moving at speed. Distinct or sudden swing and/or drop action on ball carrier. Significance of landing on limb.”

Prendergast will contest the citing on the basis that his tackle reached potentially two and absolutely no more than three of the criteria in meeting the threshold for a red card.

But this is all part of a new and complicated process, and this hearing is the first of its kind.