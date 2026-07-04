Antrim’s Lara Dahunsi silences racist jibes by letting her boots do the talking

Antrim's Lara Dahunsi celebrates at the end of the 2022 All-Ireland Junior Football Championship final replay against Fermanagh at the Athletic Grounds, Co Armagh. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Deciding on a hairstyle for a match seems like a minor detail. It’s a functional choice, so if it’s also stylish then happy days. It’s a decision that certainly shouldn’t be dictated by the possibility of verbal abuse coming your way. And yet, those are the decisions Lara Dahunsi had to contend with while playing football.

The Antrim midfielder is one of a small but increasing number of black intercounty players. Having initially grown up in Dublin, her family then moved to Belfast. She and her sisters were the only black players in any team they were a part of or came up against.

“Both of them left [football] because they encountered racism,” Dahunsi says of her sisters, Abbey and Chloe. She adds that while both were aware of their talent, Chloe having also played intercounty, “they decided to take themselves out of the situation”.

“For me, it was completely different. I feel like the more I played, the more I showed everyone around me that it (abuse) didn’t affect me.”

As she’s got older, Dahunsi has become confident enough to stand up for herself, more often letting her skill do the talking. But she admits: “When I was younger, I felt like I needed other people to back me.”

“There were times when I would want to wear my hair out, just curly, or like in braids, but I would just avoid stuff like that, just to not give people something else to pick on.”

“But stuff like that, now it doesn’t really bother me,” she adds, “I’ll wear my hair down, I’ll wear my hair out, I’ll do whatever.”

By refusing to diminish herself, Dahunsi hopes she can make “little girls who look like me and who might feel out of place sometimes” see that they have a place in Gaelic games. She adds: “Because I know that was how I felt when I was coming up.”

The St Paul’s player has enjoyed a successful season so far with her county. Antrim are back in an All-Ireland junior semi-final after a narrow defeat to Louth in the 2025 decider.

On Sunday week, the Saffrons come up against Sligo in the last four; the winner will play either Carlow or Derry in the final on August 2nd.

“We’ve had a really good campaign,” says Dahunsi. It got off to a flying start when they secured back-to-back promotions in the league, seeing themselves up to Division 2 for 2027. They followed that up by retaining their Ulster title with victory over Derry in May.

Antrim footballer Lara Dahunsi at Croke Park in Dublin for the launch of Cróga Nutrition, a new sports nutrition brand specially formulated for Gaelic games. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Acknowledging the importance of league form, she says: “I think the league started us off very good. I think we didn’t even have that high of a standard for ourselves to begin with; we just wanted really to maintain in Division 3. We didn’t want to be like a yoyo team and go up and down constantly, so we’re delighted to be in Division 2.

“And then Ulster was good. Derry always put up a good shift and they got one over us in the All-Ireland series in the group stages, so it’s just about pushing on and hopefully we’ll be back [in Croke Park] in a couple of weeks [for the final].”

All that success along the way will be reduced to consolation status if they can’t cap it off with an All-Ireland.

While Antrim haven’t yet crossed Sligo’s path this season, the game on July 12th will be a rerun of last year’s semi-final. On that occasion, the Ulster side triumphed 3-10 to 1-10 having already met Kieran Kilkenny’s side in the league.

After two years in the junior ranks following their 2024 relegation, Dahunsi is confident her side have it in them to return to the second tier.

“You’re looking at teams like Fermanagh and Down who are playing in the intermediate semi-final. They’re two teams we beat during the league, so it’s definitely a place that Antrim can be.”

Lara Dahunsi was speaking at the launch of Cróga, a new sports nutrition brand designed for Gaelic games, developed by Nuvion Nutrition in partnership with the GAA and GPA.